Swifties Support GoFundMe Page For Fan Killed by Drunk Driver After Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Swifties are uniting to support the family of Jacob Lewis, a Taylor Swift fan tragically struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

The 20-year-old was on his way home from the Eras Tour in Houston on Friday, April 21, with his sister when his car broke down on the freeway. According to KHOU-11, Lewis got out of the vehicle to start pushing. The outlet declared that the young adult was “immediately hit and killed” by a car.

A 35-year-old named Alan Bryant was behind the wheel of the car that hit Lewis. After removing Lewis from underneath his automobile, he fled the scene. A tow truck witnessed the accident and followed Bryant, until he was in custody.

“You know, to make it worse, the driver (Bryant) got out, helped my daughter get my son out from under his car, saw what had happened, and got in his car and left,” the grieving father told the KHOU-11.” I hope that everybody who knew Jacob was touched by him and he was a good part of their lives,” he added.

Jacob’s favorite song to dance to at the eras tour was shake it off. I think it would be a beautiful tribute to make some shake it off bracelets for each other to remember him, and to shake off the haters and live fully pic.twitter.com/OGI3mHhydI — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) April 24, 2023

Following the deadly incident, the Twitter account @swifferwins contacted April Bancroft, Lewis’ sister. The fan behind the viral account was the one who started the friendship bracelet trend at Swift’s concerts.

“During the concert, we both had the most fun dancing to ‘Shake it off,’ and I think his favorite era to watch her was the ‘Folklore’ era. I looked over at him and saw the awe in his eyes watching her perform. Thank you swifties so much for everything,” Bancroft said to the Twitter account in direct messages.

“That’s great to know. I am so, so very sorry for your loss. Is it okay if share your message so people can know to make those bracelets?” the organizer asked.

The account quickly shared a screenshot of the conversation and a heartwarming photo of the brother-sister duo at the Texas show.

the way this fandom rallies around our own when horrible things like this happens is nothing short of beautiful. 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/lphKowoTaM — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) April 24, 2023

“SHAKE IT OFF BRACELET PROJECT FOR JACOB LEWIS,” read the tweet. “Jacob’s favorite song to dance to at the eras tour was shake it off. I think it would be a beautiful tribute to make some shake it off bracelets for each other to remember him, and to shake off the haters and live fully.”

Lewis’ family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses. Swifties were fast to rally behind the family and donate. The page raised more than $114,428, their initial goal was 75K. Fans left Taylor Swift-inspired messages alongside their generous contributions.

“I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you. #LongLive #Swifties,” one wrote. “Long Live Jacob Lewis. We love you. Enjoy the best seat n the house for the rest of the Eras Tour,” added another.

To provide a helping hand or to share condolences, visit the GoFundMe account.

