Fugees’ Pras Michel Revealed as FBI Informant During Federal Conspiracy Trial

In January 2022, legendary hip-hop group The Fugees, consisting of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, cancelled their worldwide tour meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut, The Score.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

At first, they cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for cancellation. “The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” they wrote in a statement at the time. However, an Aug. 2022 report by Puck revealed that it was more likely due to Michel’s ongoing federal trial.

Currently facing up to 22 years in prison for conspiracy, witness tampering, and failing to register as an agent of China, Michel was first accused of federal crimes in December 2018. Although he would eventually plead not guilty in May 2019, Michel was allegedly involved in helping Malaysian business mogul Jho Low embezzle over $4.5 billion from the Malaysian government and use it to fund Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

Now, Michel is on trial for these charges. Beginning with jury selection in March, the case has revealed much more about potential wrongdoing from Michel. On top of his supposed deal with Low, who is now hiding away in China as a fugitive, Michel is also being accused of collaborating with Low to pressure the U.S. government to dismiss a previous fraud scheme from Low. Additionally, he also allegedly sought assistance from the Trump administration multiple times.

Along with asking Trump to dismiss Low’s previous crime, Michel also reportedly worked on behalf of the Chinese government to try to return a Chinese “dissident” back from the U.S. by establishing a relationship with Steve Bannon and Trump.

Before Michel decided to testify on April 18, iconic actor Leonardo DiCaprio was called to the stand on April 3. Considering he had a previous relationship with both Low and Michel, DiCaprio testified that Low revealed to him his plans to make donations to the Democratic party in 2012.

But, when Michel testified, according to Rolling Stone, he insisted that Low’s financial offerings to him were never used to make political donations, even though Low once offered him money to facilitate a picture between Low and Obama. Also during his testimony, Michel revealed that he hoped to get in front of any potential criminal wrongdoing by meeting with the FBI.

Admitting that he was an informant for the FBI, Michel elaborated that he gave up information about U.S. hostages in China while, at the same time, being a liaison for China who was working to get a Chinese criminal billionaire extradited back from the U.S. If this sounds like a big ugly mess, it’s because it is.

Once news broke earlier this week that Michel was an FBI informant, many different celebrities voiced their disapproval. Along with NBA player Kyrie Irving tweeting, “Got me Wondering how many more informants are in Entertainment/Media/Politics silently destroying revolutionary movements from the inside,” 50 Cent also had some choice words for his fellow rapper.

In an Instagram post from Monday (April 24), the legendary NY emcee wrote the caption, “I knew this fool was a Rat! I’m glad I never fvck with this guy.”

Pras Michel’s reputation may never be able to recover from these new insights. But likely, he’s probably just trying to secure his freedom. A decision has not been reached by the jury, but decades behind bars could be on the table for Michel if found guilty.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images