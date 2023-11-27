Taylor Swift Pens Heartfelt Message to Mother of Fan Who Died at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has been reaching out to the family of Ana Clara Benevides Machado after the young fan died before the Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Swift recently invited the family to her final Brazil show in São Paulo, as well as dedicating a photo of Benevides Machado to her mother with a heartfelt message.

Benevides Machado, 23, died on November 17 after she fainted at the Rio de Janeiro venue preceding the Eras Tour. She was attended to by first responders and taken to the hospital, where she died of cardiorespiratory arrest. Swift posted a grief-stricken announcement on social media following the news.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” she began. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

She continued, “I am not going to be able to speak about this from [the] stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. “I want to say now that I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Swift Hosts Ana Clara Benevides Machado’s Family

Benevides Machado’s family attended Swift’s November 26 show wearing matching t-shirts with Benevides Machado’s photo on them. Swift met with the family, but it is unclear how long she stayed with them. She posed for a photo with the family, which was reposted by many Swift fan accounts on X.

Weiny Benevides, Ana Clara’s father, spoke about his daughter’s death to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. “I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl,” he said. “She was about to graduate in psychology next April, saving money. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

During the November 17 show, Swift urged the venue to provide water for fans. At her November 19 show, fans reported the venue did not allow them to bring water and did not provide any during the show. Weiny Benevides told Folha de S.Paulo that he wanted to know why there was no water at the show. “I want to know if it’s true that they are prohibited from bringing water and [the venue] neglected to provide assistance,” he said.

(Featured Images via Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Image and @TheSwiftSociety on X)