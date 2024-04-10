Cole Chaney Falls From Stage, Breaks Hand at Austin Show

And he still played his full set!

Country star Cole Chaney had a bit of an accident last night at his Austin, Texas show. While handing out water bottles to his band members at Atone’s, Chaney fell off the back of the stage and broke his hand.

Miraculously, Chaney was able to power through 90 minutes of performance time for his fans. He didn’t realize until after the show was over that his hand was, in fact, broken.

Chaney made a post on Instagram showing off the x-ray of his hand. He noted that he had a feeling it was broken during his set.

Chaney went on to thank his fans for helping him get through it, noting that he would not have been able to finish the set without support from his audience.

“If y’all hadn’t showed up the way you did, I wouldn’t have got through the first song, much less the entire show,” said Chaney. “You got me through all 90 minutes. Thanks for sticking around.”

The First Leg of Cole Chaney’s Tour Will Be Postponed

Unfortunately, the singer/songwriter will have to postpone the remaining shows on the first leg of the Legends & Verse Tour, but fans will likely see him in just a few months for the rescheduled dates and the second leg of the tour.

Injuries happen, but at least Chaney got through the majority of the first leg of the tour before the injury occurred. And it looks like fans are pouring in with support.

“TOUGH👊🏼 and you played 90mins???” said one fan on his Instagram post.

“Hope for a swift recovery! 🙏” said another.

Here’s wishing Chaney a speedy recovery and a successful second leg of his tour.

