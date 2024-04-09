Walker Hayes Announces Same Drunk Tour in 2024

Singer/songwriter Walker Hayes has just announced the Same Drunk Tour in 2024! The summer tour will take the country-pop star across the United States, and it doesn’t look like there will be any supporting acts for the trek. Still, Hayes has a way of commanding his audience without any openers with his excellent storytelling, particularly about sobriety and fatherhood.
The Walker Hayes 2024 Tour will kick off on May 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion. Unless additional dates are added to the tour, it will end on September 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York at the Broadview Stage at SAC.
There are a few presale events going on right now for the upcoming Same Drunk Tour. Fans who want in on the artist presale can text 615-808-8426 for their code, and tickets will be available through Hayes’ website. Most of the tour dates are available on Ticketmaster as well, and fans can access a few different additional presale events there.
General on-sale will begin on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If your chosen tour date sells out during the presale events, you might have some luck over at Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub for after-sale tickets since they usually have them available. The platform is also backed by the FanProtect Program, so there’s no reason to worry about scams or fake tickets. It’s worth taking a look!
Get your tickets to see Walker Hayes live in the US this year before they’re gone!
Walker Hayes 2024 Tour Dates
May 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
May 31 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute
June 1 – Saginaw, MI – Jolt Credit Union Event Park
June 14 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
June 15 – Valley Center, CA – Harrah’s Resort
June 20 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
June 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
June 29 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
June 30 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
July 5 – Grandville, PA – Hollywood Casino
July 6 – Farmingville, NY – Catholic Health Amphitheater
July 7 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent
July 12 – Battle Creek, MI – Firekeepers Casino
July 14 – Decatur, IL – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
July 18 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Concert Cove
July 20 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
July 26 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Event Center
July 27 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino
August 8 – Modesto, CA – The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
August 9 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion
August 12 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 14 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater
August 15 – Grand Junction, CO – Las Colonias Park
August 16 – Vail, CO – Gerald R Ford Amphitheater
August 17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater
August 29 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
August 30 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 31 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
September 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SAC
