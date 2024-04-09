Walker Hayes Announces Same Drunk Tour in 2024

Singer/songwriter Walker Hayes has just announced the Same Drunk Tour in 2024! The summer tour will take the country-pop star across the United States, and it doesn’t look like there will be any supporting acts for the trek. Still, Hayes has a way of commanding his audience without any openers with his excellent storytelling, particularly about sobriety and fatherhood.

The Walker Hayes 2024 Tour will kick off on May 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion. Unless additional dates are added to the tour, it will end on September 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York at the Broadview Stage at SAC.

There are a few presale events going on right now for the upcoming Same Drunk Tour. Fans who want in on the artist presale can text 615-808-8426 for their code, and tickets will be available through Hayes’ website. Most of the tour dates are available on Ticketmaster as well, and fans can access a few different additional presale events there.

General on-sale will begin on April 12 at 10:00 am local. If your chosen tour date sells out during the presale events, you might have some luck over at Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub for after-sale tickets since they usually have them available. The platform is also backed by the FanProtect Program, so there’s no reason to worry about scams or fake tickets. It’s worth taking a look!

Get your tickets to see Walker Hayes live in the US this year before they’re gone!

May 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

May 31 – Terre Haute, IN – The Mill Terre Haute

June 1 – Saginaw, MI – Jolt Credit Union Event Park

June 14 – Tucson, AZ – Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre

June 15 – Valley Center, CA – Harrah’s Resort

June 20 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

June 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

June 29 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

June 30 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

July 5 – Grandville, PA – Hollywood Casino

July 6 – Farmingville, NY – Catholic Health Amphitheater

July 7 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent

July 12 – Battle Creek, MI – Firekeepers Casino

July 14 – Decatur, IL – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

July 18 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Concert Cove

July 20 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

July 26 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Event Center

July 27 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino

August 8 – Modesto, CA – The Fruit Yard Amphitheater

August 9 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

August 12 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 14 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

August 15 – Grand Junction, CO – Las Colonias Park

August 16 – Vail, CO – Gerald R Ford Amphitheater

August 17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater

August 29 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

August 30 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 31 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SAC

