Jason Aldean 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Country music singer Jason Aldean will be kicking off his Highway Desperado Tour this summer. He’ll also be making a stop at Ft. Lauderdale’s Tortuga Music Festival on April 7. The tour will be supported by Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Dee Jay Silver, Austin Snell, and Hailey Whitters. It looks like tickets to all of the tour dates are available for general sale, and we’ll help you find the best ways to get your seats.
Videos by American Songwriter
The upcoming Jason Aldean 2024 Tour will start on April 5 in Gonzales, Louisiana at the Lamar-Dizon Expo Center. The tour will close on October 5 in Macon, Georgia at Macon Amphitheater, pending additional tour dates for the year.
Fans can get their tickets through Aldean’s website, Ticketmaster, or Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub for the tour dates that are getting closer since the platform tends to be a good spot to get last-minute tickets and tickets to sold-out shows. Plus, all purchases on Stubhub are protected by the FanProtect Program. No scams, no fake tickets. It’s worth taking a look to see if your chosen tour date is available.
Get your tickets to see Jason Aldean on tour before they sell out!
Jason Aldean 2024 Tour Dates
April 5 – Gonzales, LA – Lamar-Dizon Expo Center
April 7 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Music Festival
April 19 – Ashland, KY – Boyd County Fairgrounds
May 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 11 – Rome, GA – Kingston Downs
May 18 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort
July 11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*
July 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*
July 13 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
July 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 1 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 1 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*
August 3 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
August 8 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center
August 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 16 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
August 17 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
August 24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
August 25 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
August 29 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
August 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
September 5 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 6 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
September 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
September 12 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort
September 20 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center
September 21 – Laughlin, NV – Laughlin Event Center
October 5 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater
Photo by Kevin Winter
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.