Jason Aldean 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Country music singer Jason Aldean will be kicking off his Highway Desperado Tour this summer. He’ll also be making a stop at Ft. Lauderdale’s Tortuga Music Festival on April 7. The tour will be supported by Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Dee Jay Silver, Austin Snell, and Hailey Whitters. It looks like tickets to all of the tour dates are available for general sale, and we’ll help you find the best ways to get your seats.

The upcoming Jason Aldean 2024 Tour will start on April 5 in Gonzales, Louisiana at the Lamar-Dizon Expo Center. The tour will close on October 5 in Macon, Georgia at Macon Amphitheater, pending additional tour dates for the year.

Fans can get their tickets through Aldean’s website, Ticketmaster, or Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub for the tour dates that are getting closer since the platform tends to be a good spot to get last-minute tickets and tickets to sold-out shows. Plus, all purchases on Stubhub are protected by the FanProtect Program. No scams, no fake tickets. It’s worth taking a look to see if your chosen tour date is available.

Get your tickets to see Jason Aldean on tour before they sell out!

April 5 – Gonzales, LA – Lamar-Dizon Expo Center

April 7 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Music Festival

April 19 – Ashland, KY – Boyd County Fairgrounds

May 4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 11 – Rome, GA – Kingston Downs

May 18 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort

July 11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

July 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

July 13 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

July 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 1 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

August 3 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 8 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

August 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 16 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

August 17 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

August 24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 25 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

August 29 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

August 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

September 5 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 6 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

September 12 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

September 20 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center

September 21 – Laughlin, NV – Laughlin Event Center

October 5 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater

