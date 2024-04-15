Whiskey Myers Extends US 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Country-rock outfit Whiskey Myers already had a hefty US tour in the books for this year, but that hasn’t stopped them from extending it further! The band just added a ton of new tour dates in September, October, and November in cities across Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and more. The “Trailer We Call Home” artists will bring along a few friends as well, including Colby Acuff, JJ Grey And Mofro, 49 Winchester, Southall, Angel White, and Cam Allen.
The next stop on the Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour will be on April 20 in Palestine, Texas at Wiggy Thump Festival. The first of the new tour dates will be on September 20 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri at Show Me Center. The tour will close on the new final date of November 2 in Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion.
Presale for the extended tour dates will begin tomorrow, and fans can get their code by downloading the Whiskey Meyers app. There will also be a few different presale events on Ticketmaster, including Platinum and Fan Club VIP packages.
General on-sale will start on April 19 at 10:00 am local for the new dates. All of the previously announced Whiskey Myers tour dates are available for general sale. If your tour date sells out, check out Stubhub to see if there are any tickets hanging around. Stubhub is a great spot to score last-minute tickets, and you might just get lucky and find seats available for cheaper than face value.
Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour Dates
April 20 – Palestine, TX – Wiggy Thump Festival
May 3 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
May 4 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena
May 5 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy Powerhouse
May 7 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Center
May 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
May 10 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
May 11 – Rogers, AR – The Walmart AMP
May 24 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
May 25 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
June 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 15 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
June 16 – Reno, NV – Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort
June 18 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
June 19 – Del Mar, CA – San Diego County Fair
June 21 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
June 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
July 5 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theater
July 6 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
July 7 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater
July 9 – Youngstown, OH – Foundations Amphitheater
July 11 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
July 12 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center
July 13 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
July 21 – Redmond, OR – FairWell Festival
August 9 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
August 10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 13 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
August 15 – Kingston, RI – Ryan Center
August 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 17 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheater
August 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 21 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
August 24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
August 31 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair
September 19 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond
September 20 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center (NEW!)
October 17 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater (NEW!)
October 18 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater (NEW!)
October 20 – Johnson City, TN – Freedom Hall (NEW!)
October 23 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion (NEW!)
October 24 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion (NEW!)
October 26 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion (NEW!)
October 28 – Dothan, AL – Civic Center (NEW!)
October 30 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s Arena (NEW!)
November 1 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center (NEW!)
November 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion (NEW!)
