How a Slice of Cheesecake Landed ‘The Voice’ Star Nathan Chester on Team John Legend

The Voice coaches are known for their interesting pitches, but on the February 27 episode of the show, John Legend managed to snag Nathan Chester for his team not only with his great coaching, but with a unique promise as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nathan had just performed a rousing rendition of Al Green’s “Take Me To The River,” and received chair turns from Legend and Dan + Shay. “I’m always waiting for someone to inspire me, excite me, and Nathan, when I heard you singing, I turned very quickly, because I was like, this man’s got it!” said Legend.

During the performance, Legend was out of his seat clapping along. Chance the Rapper even admitted after the fact that he didn’t turn because he assumed Nathan’s vocals would be perfect for Team Legend. However, it took a little bit of good-natured bribing for Nathan to make his decision.

Nathan off-handedly mentioned that he loves cheesecake, and Legend saw an opportunity. “My wife makes a mean cheesecake,” he said, referencing his partner Chrissy Teagan, who has published a couple of cook books. “And you can just come to the house and have cheesecake. Homemade cheesecake,” Legend continued, eliciting groans from his fellow coaches.

That was enough for Nathan, who eventually chose Team Legend. Although, most likely he didn’t choose his team only based on cheesecake, but it should be a nice incentive.

[RELATED: John Legend Calls Fellow ‘The Voice’ Coaches “So Unhelpful” Following Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester Battle]

John Legend Calls Fellow The Voice Coaches “Unhelpful” After They Leave Him with a Seemingly Impossible Choice

John Legend has some strong words for his fellow coaches after they left him with no help whatsoever in a pre-released segment from tonight’s episode of The Voice. Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester performed a perfectly in synch rendition of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” and Legend is left with a near impossible choice between the two of them.

“You all are so unhelpful, all of you,” Legend joked after the coaches only had positive remarks for Nathan and Bryan. “Can you imagine a quartet of people more unhelpful than these four people?”

Legend then had his own compliments for Nathan and Bryan. “Obviously you two created this problem by being so incredible. I loved the physical interaction you had with each other. You also really committed to giving the song a refresh, this version sounded like no other version. You’re both A+++.”

Now, he has the tough decision of sending one of them home. Fans can tune in to The Voice to see Legend’s choice tonight at 8 pm Eastern on NBC.

Featured Image by Casey Durkin/NBC