Tank and the Bangas Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates

New Orleans Grammy-nominated band Tank and the Bangas has announced a forthcoming string of spring tour dates.
The trek begins March 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, and concludes April 2 in Memphis, Tennessee. Other dates include stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more.
The band’s recent third studio album, Red Balloon, received a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This followed the band’s Best New Artist nomination in 2020.
Red Balloon was released in May 2022. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Big Freedia, Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Ton3s, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.
Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise.
Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona “Tank” Ball (lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums), and Norman Spence (keys).
Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 20) at 10 a.m. local time HERE and you can see the entire list of dates below.
TOUR DATES
March 9—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips
March 11—Santa Fe, NM—Tumbleroot Distillery
March 12—Phoenix, AZ—The Crescent Ballroom
March 13—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up
March 15—Los Angeles, CA—Teragram Ballroom
March 17—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall
March 19—Seattle, WA—Neumos
March 21—Salt Lake City, UT—Metro
March 22—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater
March 25—Fort Collins, CO—Washington’s
March 26—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room
March 28—Lexington, KY—The Burl
March 29—Asheville, NC— The Grey Eagle
March 31—Knoxville, TN— Big Ears Festival
April 1—Huntsville, AL—The Merry Widow
April 2—Memphis, TN—1884 Lounge
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images