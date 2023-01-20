Tank and the Bangas Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates

New Orleans Grammy-nominated band Tank and the Bangas has announced a forthcoming string of spring tour dates.

The trek begins March 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, and concludes April 2 in Memphis, Tennessee. Other dates include stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more.

The band’s recent third studio album, Red Balloon, received a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This followed the band’s Best New Artist nomination in 2020.

Red Balloon was released in May 2022. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Big Freedia, Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Ton3s, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.

Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona “Tank” Ball (lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums), and Norman Spence (keys).

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 20) at 10 a.m. local time HERE and you can see the entire list of dates below.

TOUR DATES

March 9—Fort Worth, TX—Tulips

March 11—Santa Fe, NM—Tumbleroot Distillery

March 12—Phoenix, AZ—The Crescent Ballroom

March 13—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up

March 15—Los Angeles, CA—Teragram Ballroom

March 17—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

March 19—Seattle, WA—Neumos

March 21—Salt Lake City, UT—Metro

March 22—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater

March 25—Fort Collins, CO—Washington’s

March 26—Omaha, NE—The Waiting Room

March 28—Lexington, KY—The Burl

March 29—Asheville, NC— The Grey Eagle

March 31—Knoxville, TN— Big Ears Festival

April 1—Huntsville, AL—The Merry Widow

April 2—Memphis, TN—1884 Lounge

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images