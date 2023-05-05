Tanya Tucker Releases New Single “When The Rodeo Is Over (Where Does The Cowboy Go”

Country icon Tanya Tucker has released her newest single, “When The Rodeo Is Over (Where Does The Cowboy Go?)”

Videos by American Songwriter

The new track portends Tucker’s forthcoming new album, Sweet Western Sound, which is produced by the Grammy Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings and is set to drop on June 2.

But for Tucker fans, there is more good news: the country star is headed out on tour later this month, with her first date slated for May 12 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Check out the full list of dates below.

“I was in LA, the night before the first session started. Brandi sent me a song, saying ‘If you like it, we’ll start with it,’ the two-time Grammy Award-winning Tucker says of her new song. “I gave it to Craig [Dillingham, Tanya’s boyfriend] to listen to. He comes back in a minute, and I asked him, ‘Did you like it?’ and he says, ‘Like it? Hell, I wrote it!’ He’d never pitched it to me, but Brandi did. It’s one of those songs that just stays with you.”

The new track is the second single from the Seminole, Texas-born Tucker’s forthcoming new album. She released “Kindness” in late April. For more on that song, read HERE. It was also announced that Tucker will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.

Listen to Tucker’s new song, and check out her upcoming tour dates and new 10-song album tracklist below.



SWEET WESTERN SOUND TRACK LIST:

1. Tanya (written by Billy Joe Shaver, Tanya Tucker)

2. Kindness (written by Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

3. Breakfast In Birmingham featuring Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin)

4. Waltz Across a Moment (written by Shooter Jennings)

5. Ready As I’ll Never Be (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

6. The List (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

7. Letter To Linda (written by Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings)

8. City of Gold (written by JT Nero)

9. That Wasn’t Me (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

10. When The Rodeo Is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?) (written by Billy Don Burns, Craig Dillingham)

TANYA TUCKER CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 12—Biloxi, MS—Golden Nugget Casino

May 13—Lake Charles, LA—Golden Nugget Casino

May 18—Prior Lake, MN—Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

May 20—Saint Michael, ND—Spirit Lake Casino

June 3—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

June 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

June 11—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 17—Martinsville, IN—Morgan County Fairgrounds+

June 23—Lubbock, TX—The Buddy Holly Hall

June 24—Helotes, TX—John T. Floore’s Country Store

June 27—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

June 28—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

June 30—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s

July 1—Miami, OK—Buffalo Run Casino

July 22—Fort St. John, BC—Energetic County Fair

July 26—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

July 30—White Sulphur Springs, MT—Red Ants Pants Music Festival

September 7—Marietta, OH—The Peoples Bank Theatre (on-sale May 1)

September 9—Orillia, ON—Casino Rama Entertainment Centre (on-sale date TBA)

September 14—New York, NY—SummerStage in Central Park

September 15—Shippensburg, PA—H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

September 22—Florence, KY—Turfway Park Event Center

September 23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater#

September 28—Knoxville, TN—Tennessee Theatre

September 29—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 4—Fayetteville, AR—Walton Arts Center – Baum Walker Hall

*with The Highwomen

+co-headline with Ashley McBryde and special guests Neal McCoy and Easton Corbin

#with Brandi Carlile

Photo by Derrek Kupish / Adkins PR