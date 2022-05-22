Tauren Wells Announces Fall Dates for Joy In The Morning Tour in Support of New Album

Tauren Wells has announced that he will be hitting the road for an extensive headlining tour in support of his new album, Joy In The Morning.

The 27-date trek will kick off on October 6 in Tampa, Florida, making stops in Fort Lauderdale, Boston, New York, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Nashville, before wrapping on November 19 in Evansville, Indiana. Joining Wells on the Fall leg of the tour will be special guests Aaron Cole and Lakewood Music.

“Performing is my favorite part of what I do. I love it,” says Wells. “I love the entertainment aspect of it – just being able to get out there and dance and sing and crack jokes and tell stories. It is life-giving and it’s a great privilege to have people showing up every night to go there together.”

Wells will drop his forthcoming album, Joy In The Morning, on June 10, via Capitol Records/CCMG. Fans who pre-order the digital edition of Joy in the Morning will instantly receive the first three singles – “Come Home,” “Empty” and “Fake It” (feat. Aaron Cole).

Tickets for The Joy In The Morning Tour will go on sale on Monday, May 23 at 10 am local time.

TAUREN WELLS – JOY IN THE MORNING TOUR – FALL 2022

10/6 Tampa, FL** Yuengling Center/Univ. of South Florida

10/7 Fort Lauderdale, FL The Parker-Lillian S. Wells Halls

10/8 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

10/9 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/13 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

10/14 Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theatre/Emerson College

10/15 Woodbridge, VA Hylton Memorial Chapel

10/17 New York, NY The Town Hall

10/20 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

10/21 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre

10/22 Marion, IN Indiana Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium

10/23 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

10/27 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

10/28 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

10/29 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center Arena

10/30 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

11/5 Los Angeles, CA The Orpheum Theatre

11/6 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

11/7 San Diego, CA The Rock Church

11/10 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

11/11 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

11/12 Memphis, TN Graceland Live -The Soundstage at Graceland

11/13 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle

11/15 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium

11/17 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

11/18 South Barrington, IL Willow Creek Community Church

11/19 Evansville, IN Aiken Theatre in The Centre

**Tickets go on sale May 31, 2022

Photo: Steven Taylor Photography