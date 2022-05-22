Tauren Wells Announces Fall Dates for Joy In The Morning Tour in Support of New Album

Tauren Wells has announced that he will be hitting the road for an extensive headlining tour in support of his new album, Joy In The Morning.
The 27-date trek will kick off on October 6 in Tampa, Florida, making stops in Fort Lauderdale, Boston, New York, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Nashville, before wrapping on November 19 in Evansville, Indiana. Joining Wells on the Fall leg of the tour will be special guests Aaron Cole and Lakewood Music.
“Performing is my favorite part of what I do. I love it,” says Wells. “I love the entertainment aspect of it – just being able to get out there and dance and sing and crack jokes and tell stories. It is life-giving and it’s a great privilege to have people showing up every night to go there together.”
Wells will drop his forthcoming album, Joy In The Morning, on June 10, via Capitol Records/CCMG. Fans who pre-order the digital edition of Joy in the Morning will instantly receive the first three singles – “Come Home,” “Empty” and “Fake It” (feat. Aaron Cole).
Tickets for The Joy In The Morning Tour will go on sale on Monday, May 23 at 10 am local time.
TAUREN WELLS – JOY IN THE MORNING TOUR – FALL 2022
10/6 Tampa, FL** Yuengling Center/Univ. of South Florida
10/7 Fort Lauderdale, FL The Parker-Lillian S. Wells Halls
10/8 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
10/9 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
10/13 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
10/14 Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theatre/Emerson College
10/15 Woodbridge, VA Hylton Memorial Chapel
10/17 New York, NY The Town Hall
10/20 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
10/21 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre
10/22 Marion, IN Indiana Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium
10/23 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
10/27 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
10/28 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
10/29 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center Arena
10/30 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
11/5 Los Angeles, CA The Orpheum Theatre
11/6 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
11/7 San Diego, CA The Rock Church
11/10 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
11/11 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre
11/12 Memphis, TN Graceland Live -The Soundstage at Graceland
11/13 Atlanta, GA The Tabernacle
11/15 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium
11/17 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
11/18 South Barrington, IL Willow Creek Community Church
11/19 Evansville, IN Aiken Theatre in The Centre
**Tickets go on sale May 31, 2022
Photo: Steven Taylor Photography