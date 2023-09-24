Taylor Swift Spotted at Kansas City Chiefs Game with Travis Kelce’s Mother

Taylor Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday (September 24) after reportedly being invited by Travis Kelce, further sparking dating rumors between the two. Watching the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears in the Arrowhead Stadium box, Swift was wearing the team’s red and white colors, seated next to Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.

The NFL outed Swift’s attendance at a show with a social media post, along with the caption, “In her Red Era,” and a video of Swift and Kelce’s mother talking at the game. “I think the secret’s out,” said the announcers in the video clip. “Who’s she here to see?”

Prior to the Chiefs and Bears game on Sunday, rumors that Kelce and Swift were romantically involved started after he attended one of her Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium and wanted to meet her backstage.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it [personally],” said Kelce on an episode of his New Heights podcast on Spotify in July. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Kelce continued, “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

When Kelce’s brother, and co-host, Jason pressed him on what type of bracelet he made for her, Travis said it was one with his phone number on it. Jason, who also plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, asked his brother if he meant a bracelet with his jersey number, 87, and Travis responded “You know which [number].”

Though Swift and Kelce may not have initially met at her Eras show, the two have reportedly been spotted out on several dates. Earlier in September, references to Swift’s lyrics were also made by NFL announcers whenever Kelce scored a touchdown.

Swift, who recently broke up with British actor Joe Alwyn in April 2023 after a six-year relationship, has dodged dating rumors with Kelce, who also hasn’t confirmed their relationship.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this (rumor) has actually got,” said Kelce in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday (September 21). “Right now, it’s like an old game in school called telephone, where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff—especially [since] no one actually knows what’s going on.”

In another interview, Jason Kelce confirmed his brother and Swift’s relationship. “Especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides,” said a smiling Travis Kelce responding to his brother’s recent comments. “He doesn’t know. The guy is absolutely ridiculous, can’t stay out of the freaking headlines. Please, everybody, stop asking my brother about my love life.”

