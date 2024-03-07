Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Were Swarmed by Helicopters During Wild Sydney Zoo Visit

Nine Pro Bowl appearances, three Super Bowl rings and 10,000 career rushing yards — and Travis Kelce still isn’t the most famous person in his romantic relationship.

Videos by American Songwriter

Paparazzi followed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s every move on a recent trip to the Sydney Zoo with superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift. But Kelce knew they weren’t there for him.

Travis Kelce Recounts Australian Trip With Taylor Swift

The 34-year-old Ohioan filled in older brother Jason on his trip Down Under during Wednesday’s (March 6) episode of the siblings’ New Heights podcast. Kelce flew to Sydney Feb. 22 to join his “Lover” on the Australian leg of her “Eras” tour.

[RELATED: Travis Kelce Belts “Love Story” After Returning From Visiting Taylor Swift in Australia]

His visit was brief, but the pair did manage to squeeze in a private (but heavily photographed) tour of the Sydney Zoo.

Sydney heaves a sigh of relief at learning that Travis Kelce thinks its cool. https://t.co/2u4zQbyVKC — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) March 6, 2024

“They helicoptered us,” Kelce said, before promptly correcting himself. “Well, not us — Taylor.”

As usual, Swift’s terminally supportive boyfriend seemed to embrace his role as second fiddle. “This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” he said.

Kelce didn’t let the press spoil his date, though. “Saw a tiger sitting up in a tree house — that s*** was f***ing sweet,” he said.

While much has changed in Kelce’s life since 2011, it appears his enthusiasm for wildlife has not.

I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 14, 2011

Travis Kelce Wears Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet to Brother Jason’s Retirement Announcement

For the first time in 11 years, the 2024 NFL season will feature only one Kelce. Jason, the 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles center, announced his retirement Monday (March 4) after 13 seasons in the league.

As the younger Kelce wiped away tears in the audience, fans spotted a friendship bracelet spelling out the brothers’ surname on his wrist.

Forgive me if you've seen this….

But whoever created the dual shot of Travis Kelce reacting to Jason Kelce discussing their childhood during his retirement speech just made me cry like a baby.

I can't state enough how much I love, love, love Jason and Travis Kelce.

Even though… pic.twitter.com/dXV7E0QS0c — Da🦦Otterside (@DaOtterside) March 4, 2024

Friendship bracelets have become valuable currency among attendees of Swift’s billion-dollar “Eras Tour.” Even Public Enemy’s Flava Flav (otherwise known as “King Swiftie”) has one.

The colorful accessory also kick-started Kelce and Swift’s relationship — well, almost. Kelce revealed in July 2023 that he attempted to give the 14-time GRAMMY winner a friendship bracelet with his number on it during one of her previous “Eras” stops.

Alas, he was thwarted. Apparently Swift doesn’t take visitors before or after her shows, likely wanting to preserve her vocal chords for the tour’s monstrous 44-song set.

“I was a little butt hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” the tight end said.

Fortunately, Kelce got another shot. Now, eight months later, NFL diehards aren’t the only ones mourning his brother’s departure.

“taylor swift decided to give travis kelce a chance and now here I am crying over jason kelce’s retirement announcement,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

taylor swift decided to give travis kelce a chance and now here I am crying over jason kelce’s retirement announcement — nich⸆⸉ (@rwylnich) March 4, 2024

Featured image by David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments