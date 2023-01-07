Taylor Swift Sold Limited-Edition Digital Downloads of ‘Midnights’ for 12 Hours

Swifties moved swiftly on Jan. 5 when Taylor Swift started a 12-hour sale of four limited-edition exclusive digital copies of her recently released tenth album, Midnights, featuring different cover art and behind-the-song material.

Digital versions featured bonus material on Midnights tracks “Bejeweled,” “Anti-Hero,” “Mastermind,” and “Karma.” Matching the cover art of the vinyl copies of the albums, which were released in the fall of 2022, each of the limited edition digital copies featured different photos of Swift as the cover art, along with printed numbers in an arch shape. When placed next to one another in the shape of a square, the four albums form a full clock face.

Copies were available for purchase directly through Swift’s online store and not through a second or third party like Amazon or Apple Music, for $4.99 each and $20 for all four.

Released on Oct. 21, 2022, Midnights has already broken several global records for Swift, who became the first artist in history to occupy the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with singles from the album. She is also the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week, with the inclusion of Midnights.

Midnights became the fastest-selling album of Swift’s career, helping her also break a number of records in streaming, physical, and vinyl album sales worldwide. The album sold a record 1.6 million units within its debut week and is also the first release to sell more than one million physical albums since 2015.

To date, Swift has sold 22.4 million albums and has had 36.6 billion combined streams of her music. Within its first week of release, Midnights, alone, had more than one billion streams.

Following the release of Midnights, Swift also became the first artist to top the Billboard Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

Described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [her] life,” by Swift, Midnights features collaborations with Lana Del Rey and Zoë Kravitz. The lead single, “Anti-Hero,” which also debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, where it remained for six weeks, is also a song Swift considers one of her favorites that she has ever written.

Swift is set to kick off The Eras Tour in 2023, which begins on March 7 in Glendale, Arizona, and will conclude on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles. The tour will hit stadiums in key cities in support of Midnights and feature a collection of supporting artists, including Paramore, HAIM, GAYLE, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, OWENN, beabadoobee, and Gracie Abrams.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images