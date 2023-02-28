Taylor Swift Becomes Fifth Artist in History with 10 Albums Simultaneously on Billboard Chart

Reaching another historic feat on the charts, Taylor Swift has joined the ranks of The Beatles, Prince, Whitney Houston, and David Bowie as the fifth artist to ever have 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart at one time.

On the March 4 chart, Swift has the following titles listed: No. 3 – Midnights; No. 28 – Folklore; No. 41 – Lover; No. 50 – 1989; No. 56 – Red (Taylor’s Version); No. 58 – Lover: Live From Paris; No. 100 – reputation; No. 103 – Evermore; No. 172 – Fearless (Taylor’s Version); and No. 192 – Speak Now.

Swift is only the fifth artist to hit this mark since the Billboard 200 combined into one chart in August of 1963 from its separate mono and stereo LP charts.

Prince had 10, 13, and 19 albums on the chart concurrently at different times in May of 2016, along with David Bowie, who also had 10 albums on the charts at once in January 2016. In 2012, Whitney Houston also reached the feat with 10 of her albums.

The surge of interest in the catalogs of Houston, Bowie, and Prince came shortly after each of their deaths with a renewed interest in their music.

The Beatles also hit the historic mark three times, including twice in 2010 with 11 and 14 albums. The group first hit in January 2010 with 11 titles shortly after Billboard began allowing older albums to appear on the chart and the band’s catalog was remastered as CD reissues in 2009. They entered the chart with 14 albums in December 2010 after their catalog was first made available in the iTunes Store.

In 2014, The Beatles placed 13 titles on the chart, following the CBS-TV concert special The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute to The Beatles, which celebrated 50 years of the group in the U.S. and their first appearance on American television on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

Following the release of her tenth album, Midnights, in October 2022, Swift has broken several records on the charts. In December 2022, Swift’s single “Anti-Hero” made her the first artist to top the Billboard Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

Swift also became the first-ever artist to occupy all 10 of the Top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Within eight weeks of the release of Midnights, Swift also made global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.

To date, Swift has sold 22.4 million albums and has had 36.6 billion combined streams of her music. Within its first week of release, Midnights, alone, had more than one billion streams.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images