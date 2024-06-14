Taylor Swift Celebrates 100th Show of Eras Tour by Announcing Its End: “Like, That’s It”

While celebrating the 100th show of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift confirmed that she will be concluding the tour—which started in March 2023—at the end of 2024. The official end date is December 8. During the show in Liverpool on Thursday, Swift addressed the crowd and reflected on the past 100 shows.

“I think a lot of people are like, well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?” she told the audience, per a report from Entertainment Weekly. “And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that’s it.”

She continued, getting reflective, “That feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like I just did my first show on this tour, because you guys have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows.”

Taylor Swift to Finally End Her Massive Eras Tour in December 2024

Taylor Swift also mentioned that the tour has “become my entire life,” sharing with fans that she basically forgot what her hobbies are. She admitted, “all I do when I’m not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear.”

Swift thanked her fans for coming to the show, and for allowing her to reach 100 shows. She highlighted all the fans have done to make the Eras Tour possible, like planning months in advance and selling out venues. “I want to spend another show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you,” she said, “and just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows. So thank you.”

The Eras Tour will continue for 52 more shows, for a total of 152 concerts around the globe. Taylor Swift embarked on multiple legs of the tour since 2023, bringing many different artists with her like Phoebe Bridgers, Sabrina Carpenter, and Paramore, among others. The final show will be in Vancouver, Canada on December 8.

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management