‘American Idol’ Standout Who Quit Show Claps Back at Death Threats With Original Tune

For any singer who happens to find themselves on American Idol, they must first stand in front of the judges to prove they have what it takes to continue forward. Those who impress the judges enough move forward. But for some, the audition process comes with more as three platinum tickets are up for grabs. And during season 20, one of those prized tickets went to Kenedi Anderson, who stunned the judges. While a top contender on the show, Anderson shocked fans when she decided to leave and since then, apparently, the singer received a great deal of death threats.

Videos by American Songwriter

While claiming she exited American Idol due to personal reasons, Anderson later revealed she decided to serve on a mission for The Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints. Despite being her decision to make, Anderson recently revealed the astonishing amount of backlash she received for her decision. And some of that backlash came with death threats. Not afraid of following her heart, the singer posted a song on Instagram that shared her thoughts on the backlash. She captioned the post, writing, “You should hear the other verses.”

[RELATED: Has Any Platinum Ticket Holder Ever Won ‘American Idol?’]

Keeping fans updated about her life and mission, Anderson watched as her comment section filled with comments like, “I’m so sad to see a woman like you being fooled by this church. It’s devastating. You’re so young. I know you’re getting a lot of encouragement on here, but please, please consider my comment. The church is not what you think it is.”

Another hateful comment seemed to take aim at Anderson only wanting attention. The person wrote, ‘She’s messed up. Loves the limelight but couldn’t show her talent when she had the chance!!! Now she wants attention!!”

Although many voiced their disdain for Anderson deciding to leave American Idol, some seemed to encourage the singer to follow her heart. “Congrats Kenedi!! You will be a fantastic missionary!!! Hawaii is so lucky to have you.”

Since embarking on her missionary trip, Anderson continues to post pictures of herself enjoying the tropical paradise while following her dreams.

(Cary Reynolds, 2022)