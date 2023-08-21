Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Jack Antonoff’s Rehearsal Dinner

When revealed Taylor Swift would be attending the rehearsal dinner of her producer Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley, Swifties ambushed the event. The rehearsal dinner occurred at Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Long Beach Island, New Jersey on August 18.

Videos by American Songwriter

Video footage shared on TikTok depicts mobs of fans standing outside the dinner, accompanied by a few cop cars. In one of several videos taken at the time of the incident, people can be heard shouting “Taylor, Taylor.”

[RELATED: Swiftie Runs 13.1 Miles at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour]

When Swift exited the event, fans screamed relentlessly as the “Shake It Off” singer walked to her SUV, with Swift waving at the hysterical fans when she entered the vehicle. In addition to Swift, several other celebrities were also in attendance at the event, including Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, and Channing Tatum.

Several social media users flocked to the comments section on TikTok to give their two cents regarding Swifites crashing Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner. “Taylor must feel so guilty abt this. it’s literally her friends WEDDING,” one TikTok user wrote. “I would be so embarrassed to be one of these so called fans,” commented another.

“So disrespectful on the fans part, imagine the biggest day of your life with getting married & showered with love just for a mob of ppl to show up to praise one of your guest & take the attention off you & your spouse,” chimed in another. “These people are NOT real fans!! Do they think she’s gonna be happy they’re there & come take pics?! This is so embarrassing!!” said a fourth.

“Even outside the psychological toll this is likely taking on Taylor y’all are putting her life at risk,” yet another annoyed fan exclaimed. “You realise how easy it is for a dangerous stalker or violent individual to be hiding in that crowd.”

Antonoff and Qualley were wed on August 21, at Parker’s Garage and Bird and Betty’s in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island. Margery Miller, who resides in Beach Haven, discussed the star-studded event’s impact on the community, according to USA Today.

“We don’t get things like that normally. There are stars here. Ray Romano was here, and one of the Jonas Brothers and Danny Clinch just had a pop-up open reception, but Taylor Swift took it over the top,” Miller said. “There were young girls jumping up and down, and there were a lot of people but it was like the Fourth of July. Very orderly and nothing out of control.”

Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management