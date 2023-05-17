Taylor Lautner “Praying” for John Mayer When Taylor Swift Re-Releases ‘Speak Now’

The release of Taylor Swift’s third re-recorded album, Speak Now is just around the corner, and Taylor Lautner feels confident to face the Swifties.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Twilight actor stopped by the TODAY show on Tuesday morning (May 16) to discuss his ex-girlfriend’s highly anticipated project. Lautner and Swift publicly dated in 2009, while playing a couple in rom-com Valentine’s Day. Following their breakup, Swift released “Back To December,” which was inspired by their relationship. The reflective ballad lives on her critically acclaimed record, Speak Now.

While recently performing in Nashville, Tennessee, Swift announced that the “Taylor’s Version” of her 2010 collection would arrive in July. The decision to re-record and release her award-winning catalog comes after her mastering battle with Big Machine Label Group and Scooter Braun.

Lautner said he’s ready for the renewed attention when fans revisit the beloved era, but he’s worried for one of Swift’s old suitors – John Mayer.

“I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” said Lautner. “Praying for John,” he added with a smile.

Swift reportedly penned fan favorite “Dear John” about Mayer. The two started dating shortly after Lautner in 2009. The singers met after collaborating on Mayer’s chart-topping single “Half of My Heart.” They were together until 2010, leaving her time to independently write “Dear John.” The hitmaker never confessed to Mayer that the song was about him, but the crooner assumed due to the factual lyrics that align with their relationship.

Dear John, I see it all now that you’re gone | Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? | The girl in the dress cried the whole way home | I should’ve known, Swift sings in the chorus. Well, maybe it’s me | And my blind optimism to blame | Or maybe it’s you and your sick need | To give love and take it away.

Swift was 19 when she started dating Mayer, who was 32 at the time. Following the release of Speak Now, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer told Rolling Stone that Swift “humiliated” him.

“I never got an e-mail. I never got a phone call,” Mayer told the outlet. “I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower? Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? I don’t want to go into that.”

He continued to express his feelings about Swift’s vulnerable and honest songwriting approach.

“I will say as a songwriter that I think it’s kind of cheap songwriting,” admitted Mayer about Swift. “I know she’s the biggest thing in the world, and I’m not trying to sink anybody’s ship, but I think it’s abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, ‘Wait till he gets a load of this!’ That’s bullshit.”

Speak Now was widely well-received by fans and critics alike. The 14-song collection went on to receive two Grammys. Swift’s track “Mean” scored Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. The project as a whole was nominated for Best Country Album.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will arrive on July 7 and include six unheard tracks from the vault.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images