Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt Family Connection to Singapore During Recent Performance

At her most recent concert at the Singapore National Stadium on March 2, pop star Taylor Swift told the audience about a real connection that she has to the country. According to Swift, her mother, Andrea Swift, grew up in Singapore with Swift’s grandparents.

“My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and her sister growing up in Singapore,” the singer said. “A lot of the time when we would come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, and where she used to go to school.”

“I’ve been hearing about Singapore my whole life,” she continued.

Swift Spoke to the audience while seated at her famous Evermore piano, covered in moss. She shared the tender background story after finishing the song “Marjorie”, which was written about her grandmother, Marjorie Finlay.

Did Taylor Swift Grow Up in Singapore?

No, the “Bad Blood” singer did not grow up in Singapore. She was born and raised in Pennsylvania. However, the star’s mother did grow up in Singapore.

#SingaporeTSTheErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTourSG she talked about her past with her grandma in Singapore 🥹 pic.twitter.com/3Kt1r0G8hJ — soshimood ♕ vs VillainS (@wheeinandout) March 2, 2024

“To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who were just essentially honoring my family with what you just did with that song, it means the world,” Swift said after completing the song “Marjorie”.

This isn’t the first time that Swift has shared her family connection to Singapore. Back in 2016, Swift did an interview with a Singaporean magazine where she mentioned her family history. Her engineer grandfather moved to the country for work with her grandmother, where they decided to raise Swift’s mother.

Swift will perform for a total of six shows at the Singapore National Stadium before moving on to her French tour dates.

