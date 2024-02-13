Taylor Swift Shares Priceless Video of Her Parents Clubbing With Travis Kelce After Super Bowl Win

Who among us hasn’t unintentionally partied with Mom and Dad after our boyfriend won his third Super Bowl ring in five years? Taylor Swift — she’s just like us!

Videos by American Songwriter

While the circumstances may not be relatable, Swift’s reaction certainly was. The “Anti-Hero” superstar posted a video to TikTok Monday (Feb. 12) evening that ended with her comically pained expression as she realized this particular Super Bowl afterparty may not exactly be family-friendly.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Turns Up With Travis (And Her Parents)

“It’s a friends and family party they said,” Swift wrote in the text overlay of the clip, which began with a closeup of boyfriend Travis Kelce sticking out his tongue in Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub. Swift had joined the tight end at a Super Bowl afterparty following his Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. This marked Kelce’s second consecutive Super Bowl ring and his third in five years.

[RELATED: Travis Kelce Belts Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” to Packed Out Crowd at Super Bowl After-Party]

In the background, the club’s speakers blast Ludacris’ decidedly R-rated hit “What’s Your Fantasy.”

The camera then swings around to reveal… Swift’s parents. Mom Andrea Swift sits wide-eyed beside husband Scott as Papa Swift takes a generous swig of beer.

“Bring your parents they said,” the text overlay reads, before cutting to Swift’s exaggerated grimace.

“accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” Swift wrote in the caption.

Travis’ TaylorTok Debut

The video marked Kelce’s first appearance on any of Swift’s social media accounts — a fact that was not lost on Swifties.

“YES TRAVIS IS OFFICALLY ON THE TAYLOR SWIFT ACCOUNT,” one TikTok user wrote.

Travis sort of made her come back social media to post her daily life. I love it — joey (@Fan_FlickOn) February 13, 2024

Swift confirmed her split from British actor Joe Alwyn last April. Five months later, she was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on Kelce as the Chiefs faced down the Chicago Bears. In the five months since, Swifties have witnessed much more of the “Eras Tour” star’s romantic life than at any previous point in her 18-year career.

“that’s her first relationship to be this public she’s so in love so happy for her,” another fan commented on TikTok.

Featured image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images