Taylor Swift Pauses Concert To Thank Fans for Grammy Nominations and Massive Success Surrounding ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

While Taylor Swift continues to tour the world with her Eras Tour, the singer also sparked an ongoing relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. And if that wasn’t enough, she released a new album The Tortured Poets Department. Continuing to expand her global stardom, the singer received six nominations thanks to the 2025 Grammy Awards. Nominated in the major categories, Swift recently paused her concert to thank fans for their continued support.

On Thursday, Swift took the stage at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada to entertain thousands of Swifties. But fans received a special treat when the singer paused the concert to discuss the Grammy nominations. She said, “You guys did something so amazing over the course of the last few months. I just mean what you did with embracing The Tortured Poets Department, the album. It’s truly blown my mind because it’s really emotional for me that this album, I wrote it during the Eras Tour.”

🏟️| Taylor talking about fans embracing The Tortured Poets Department, the journey of making it, and being nominated for 6 Grammys 🤍🥹 #TorontoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/tOKKDj2heP — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) November 15, 2024

Explaining the process behind the new album, Swift revealed how she worked to keep the album a secret. Wanting to surprise her fans, the star turned her attention to the crowd. “The most recent thing that you did, because everything that happens is a direct reflection of the passion that you show, is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys. It’s so unbelievable, so thank you.”

Travis Kelce Explains Atmosphere Surrounding Taylor Swift Concert

While continuing her concert, Kelce also discussed Swift and her Eras Tour during an episode on the New Heights podcast. Getting a chance to see her perform in Indianapolis, the NFL player gushed over the atmosphere. “I’ll tell you what, man — the American crowds, they did not disappoint. I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around knowing that she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the show was over with.” He continued, “I’ll tell you what, man — that thing was rocking. Absolutely rocking.”

With Swift dominating the music industry with tours, albums, and nominations, the future is hers as her stardom seems to only grow with each passing performance.

