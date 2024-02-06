Taylor Swift Threatens College Student With Legal Action for Tracking Her Jet

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the world today. As a result, much of her life happens in the public eye. However, she does want to hold on to some privacy, if only for security and safety reasons. That’s why the “Anti-Hero” singer is threatening legal action against a college student who has been tracking her jet.

According to the Washington Post, a University of Central Florida student named Jack Sweeney runs several social media accounts that track the private jets and helicopters of high-profile individuals. These accounts track the flight logs of billionaires, politicians, celebrities, and other public figures. Sweeney uses publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration to track flights. Additionally, the accounts use input from hobbyists who track aircraft using the signals they emit.

Reports note that Sweeney isn’t using the data to keep an eye on where these public figures are traveling. Instead, the accounts he runs use the data to track the climate impact of private aircraft travel by the rich and famous. The Washington Post notes that the accounts don’t state who travels on the various aircraft or what they do after landing.

Taylor Swift Threatens Legal Action

In December, an attorney with the Washington-based law firm Venable representing Swift sent Sweeney a cease-and-desist letter. The correspondence stated that he must stop his “stalking and harassing behavior” or the superstar would “have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies.”

Moreover, the letter stated that Sweeney’s plane tracking accounts have caused Swift and her family “direct and irreparable harm” as well as “physical and emotional distress.” The letter added that the tracking accounts made the superstar’s “constant state of fear for her personal safety” worse.

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client,” Swift’s attorney wrote. They added that there is no legitimate interest or “public need” for the information “Other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control” over those the accounts track.

