No One Has Ever Sold More Albums in a Single Week Than Taylor Swift Just Did

On October 3, 2025, Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Already, the album and the events surrounding it have been incredibly successful. For instance, last weekend, theaters across the country and world hosted The Official Release Party of a Showgirl for three days, and domestically, the film generated $34 million, according to CBS.

As of today, The Life of a Showgirl continues to succeed, as it recently broke the record for the biggest album in a single week. Billboard reported that Swift’s album in its first five days exceeded 3.5 million equivalent album units across streaming and sales. Previously, this record belonged to Adele’s 2015 studio album, 25, which generated 3.482 million units upon its debut in December.

Given that Swift broke the record in five days, that 3.5 million figure will surely increase. Adele still holds the record for album sales, not including streaming or other means of consumption. However, Taylor Swift is on the brink of breaking that record as well, given that the album’s current sales sat around 3.2 million on the end of the fifth day, per Billboard.

Taylor Swift Is Breaking Her Own Records

In addition to breaking Adele’s long-standing record, Taylor Swift has also broken her own record for her best album debut. In the first week of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift garnered 2.61 million units. She has surpassed the figure handsomely with the release of The Life of a Showgirl.

Per these numbers, Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The numbers regarding the ranking will officially be released by Billboard on Sunday, October 12. Swift has already made history in the streaming era of music with the numbers of this album, and if its current upward trend stays consistent, she might be looking at numbers in the high three millions or even in the four millions by the end of the week, according to Variety.

All in all, Taylor Swift has yet again proved that she is the most popular musician in the world. And due to these impressive figures, that will seemingly continue to be the case in the coming months, if not years.

Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management