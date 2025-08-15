Tearful Country Star Struggles to Perform Heart-Wrenching Divorce Song Live for First Time

Never afraid to channel her emotions when writing songs, Kylie Morgan first caught the spotlight when she recorded the song “Phoebe.” With the lyrics surrounding teen suicide, the country singer used the song to tour several schools around the United States, hoping to help struggling students. And since that moment, she has gone on to release her studio album Making It Up as I Go in 2023. Now, it seemed that Morgan once again tapped into her feelings when she performed her divorce-themed song “Then You Happened.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in 2015, Morgan and Jay Allen expanded their love for each other when they started to date. Spending years with each other, the couple eventually got engaged in May 2021 and married in November 2022. Thrilled to start their lives together, the relationship quickly soured, with them deciding to separate in October 2024. And just a few months ago, in May, their divorce was officially finalized.

While starting a new chapter in her life, Morgan used those emotions surrounding her marriage and divorce to Allen in the new song “Then You Happened.” Knowing how much power the lyrics contained, the singer shared a video of her first live performance. And apparently, she struggled to get through the lyrics.

[RELATED: Kylie Morgan Praises Walker Hayes for Supporting Her and Helping Change Her Life]

Kylie Morgan Finds “Healing Anthem” Thanks To Fans

With Morgan discussing the performance in the caption, she wrote, “I almost couldn’t finish the song because of so many emotions (appreciate everyone there who was so sweet to me about tearing up) Writing songs about your life is terrifying. Reading the world more diary is like bleeding on paper and singing it for all to hear. You open the door to opinions.”

Although there will always be people to spread “hateful words”, Morgan decided to focus on the good. “It never gets easier but reading all of your ‘then you happened’ stories & seeing how it has become a healing anthem for so many of you makes every negative and mean comment worth it.”

Considering the stories of failed love and broken hearts a “healing anthem”, Morgan continuously thanked fans for their ongoing support and for helping to expand her career in country music.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)