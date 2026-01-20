Tennessee Governor Declares Jan. 19 Dolly Parton Day

Dolly Parton’s birthday is now a state-wide holiday. In honor of the country legend’s 80th birthday on Jan. 19, Tennessee governor Bill Lee declared the date Dolly Parton day.

In a press release, Lee said he signed the proclamation to “to honor the life, legacy, and extraordinary contributions of Tennessee’s favorite daughter.”

“Dolly Parton’s life and career is woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and rich history,” Lee said. “Her talent and generosity have made a lasting impact on the world, and it is fitting that we honor her 80th birthday by celebrating her remarkable legacy and dedication to the Volunteer State.”

The proclamation declares that Parton’s “extraordinary life and career have brought pride to the State of Tennessee.” It added that Parton’s “body of work embodies the spirit” of the state.

In addition to Parton’s career achievements, the proclamation praises the singer for her “enduring commitment to philanthropy and service.” That is most notably seen through her Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library.

“Dolly Parton’s generosity, humility, and dedication to improving the lives of others exemplify the values of the Volunteer State and serve as an inspiration to Tennesseans and people worldwide,” the proclamation reads, adding that the newly-minted holiday honors Parton’s “lifetime of achievement, service, and positive impact.”

Dolly Parton’s Recent Philanthropic Work

Parton is certainly deserving of the recognition. In fact, the singer decided to give back in a big way in honor of her milestone birthday.

This year, Parton teamed up with Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire to record a new rendition of her 1977 song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

All net proceeds from the song will benefit pediatric cancer research at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. The singer has long supported the cause.

“With Dolly’s generous support to the pediatric cancer program, we have been able to make advances in the treatment and supportive care for children with cancer and provide care in a positive and welcoming environment,” Debra Friedman, MD, MS, director of the Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, deputy director for VICC and holder of the E. Bronson Ingram Chair in Pediatric Oncology, said in a press release.

“I am so grateful for this new gift. We look forward to the new rendition of ‘Light of a Clear Blue Morning’ and working with Dolly to expand on our efforts to improve outcomes for children and their families living with, through and after a diagnosis of cancer,” Friedman added. “Our best wishes to Dolly on her 80th birthday!”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage