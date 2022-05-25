Texas Native Selena Gomez Calls for Gun Safety: “If Children Aren’t Safe at School Where Are They Safe?”

Following the deaths of 19 children and 2 adults in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24), Selena Gomez pleaded for action from “those in power” to change laws, helping to prevent more mass shootings.

On Twitter, the Grande Prarie native expressed her grief for those lost in the massacre saying, “Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under-appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe?”

In light of the 27th school shooting of 2022, the singer continued: “It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.”

In a further call to action, Gomez included a link to the Everytown For Gun Safety Action Fund. The fund seeks to take preventative measures against gun violence in the U.S. while providing information about the problem at large.

Many artists have spoken out about the slaughter of the children and teachers at Robb Elementary. Among them is Taylor Swift who expressed her anger saying: “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

The singer then linked an impassioned speech from Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Olivia Rodrigo also spoke about the shooting during her concert in Los Angeles saying, “I wish we would never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

The elementary school shooting came just 10 days after a heavily armed 18-year-old opened fire in a supermarket killing 10 people in Buffalo, New York. The shooting is also reportedly one of the 212 mass shootings in 2022 alone.

