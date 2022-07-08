The 1975 Debuts New Single “Part of The Band”

The 1975 debuted their new single “Part of The Band” on BBC Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo.

“Good evening everybody especially fans of The 1975,” said Radio 1 host Clara Amfo. “Because I know you have been waiting for this one…The excitement is high, they’ve been away for a minute, and now the new era is upon us. [Their] Brand new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, comes through in October. And, here is the latest taste of it—it’s called “Part of The Band.”

The new song features low-toned striking strings with distant metal soundscapes and accompanying melodic violins—a change from their ambient dance sound from their previous album, Notes On A Conditional Form. Produced by band members George Daniels and Matt Healy along with musical genius Jack Antonoff, the song’s instrumental parts include traditional string music from a traditionally pop music band.

With the band’s sound in opposition, frontman Matt Healy also provides thematic strain in his lyricism. In the opening lines, he looks at differing vocations in a potential relationship, singing, She was part of the Air Force, / I was part of the band. As usual, Healy makes a commentary on modern-day human conditions. He contemplates themes like sexuality, vaccinations, and the internet, ending the song with his final thought of identity crisis.

Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or am I just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke Calling his ego imagination?

In addition to releasing their new song, The 1975 also shared a music video to accompany the track. The video, directed by Samuel Bradley, takes the band into a black and white realm, giving it a vintage feel. It takes place at a beach moving from shots of giant balloons to Healy talking with children, and traveling like a hobo. The video also shows shots of The 1975 performing at the beach’s marsh. Painted on the drums are the words “the band,” continuing the identity crisis and ambiguity that Healy describes in his lyrics.

The song got fair reception with fans calling into BBC Radio 1 to present their opinions, saying the song is “A little bit different but is growing on me more and more.” and “‘Part of The Band’ is an absolute banger. I’m so glad The 1975 is back. It’s been so long without them.”

“Part of The Band” is the first single from The 1975 since 2020 when they released their album Notes On A Conditional Form. Their new album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, will release on October 14, 2022.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images