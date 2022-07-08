Axl Rose Shares a Health Update After Guns N’ Roses Was Forced to Cancel Show in Glasgow

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has shared an update after the band announced they were forced to cancel their recent show in Glasgow due to an unspecified “illness.”

The iconic rock group pulled out of their scheduled performance in Scotland on July 5, as part of their ongoing UK and European tour.

“We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update,” the band wrote in an announcement on Tuesday (July 5). “We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Rose then took to Twitter on Thursday (July 7) to further explain the cancellation saying he was the one inflicted and has taken the time off to rest up, per the doctor’s order.

“I’d like to thank everyone 4 their well wishes! It’s greatly appreciated! We apologize 4 the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow,” the GNR frontman wrote. “I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest, working w/a vocal coach n’ sorting out r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again for everyone’s concern!”

He continued, “At the end of the day it’s about giving u the fans the best of rselves n’ the best time we can give u n’ that’s all I, the band n’ crew r focused on. See u in Munich!!” (Read the full statement below. )

The group will continue their European run in Munich tonight (July 8) before wrapping up in Milan on Sunday (July 10). A run of Australian and New Zealand gigs will begin later this year in November.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)