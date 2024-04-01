Top Concerts Playing Nashville in April: Tyler Childers, Tim McGraw, The Wood Brothers

April’s just started, but we’re not here to fool you! There are going to be some incredible concerts this month in Nashville. Country music fans are in for a treat this month, but what else could you expect from the home of the Grand Ole Opry? Let’s look at three upcoming Nashville concerts in April that are generating a lot of buzz.

Tyler Childers

Fans of neotraditional country music and good ol’ bluegrass have likely heard of singer/songwriter Tyler Childers. And it looks like the rising country star is going to be performing in Nashville this month. The Mule Pull Tour is hitting Nashville on April 18 and 19. The Kentucky singer/songwriter will perform on two dates this month at Bridgestone Arena.

Tim McGraw

Out of all the Nashville concerts in April this year, this one’s got to be the most buzzyworthy. Tim McGraw’s still got it, and it looks like he’ll be performing a highly-anticipated concert in Nashville. The Standing Room Only Tour is going to hit Nashville this month on April 25. The concert will also feature singer/songwriter Carly Pearce and will take place at Bridgestone Arena.

The Wood Brothers

A little bit of country, a bit of Americana, a dash of folk and gospel. These labels don’t even really cover what roots band The Wood Brothers do, and you really just need to experience them live to get it. The Wood Brothers are taking their tour to Nashville on April 4 at Ryman Auditorium. Jobi Riccio will be opening.

