The Black Keys Release ‘El Camino’ 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Grammy Award-winning blues-rock band The Black Keys released the 10th-anniversary deluxe edition of their 2011 album, El Camino, which was produced by famed musician Danger Mouse.
The Akron, Ohio-born band, The Black Keys, which earlier this year released their latest album, a collection of blues covers called Delta Kream, shared the 10th-anniversary music on all platforms, including a special five-disc vinyl set that, according to a press release “comprises: a remastered version of the original album; a previously unreleased Live in Portland, Maine concert recording; a BBC Radio 1 Zane Lowe session from 2012; a 2011 Electro-Vox session; an extensive photo book; a limited-edition poster and lithograph; and a “new car scent” air freshener.”
In addition, The Black Keys are hosting a watch party for the 2021 BBC session starting Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 7, here. The band is also releasing special anniversary merchandise, available on The Black Keys’ website.
Fans can pre-order the new deluxe version of the platinum-selling, 3x Grammy Award-winning work here.
EL CAMINO (10TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION) FORMATS
Super Deluxe:
5-LP Vinyl: Original remastered album, previously unreleased full live concert, 2012 BBC 1 Zane Lowe Session, 2011 Electro-Vox Session, photo book, limited-edition poster and lithograph, “new car scent” air freshener
4-CD: Original remastered album, previously unreleased full live concert, 2012 BBC 1 Zane Lowe Session, 2011 Electro-Vox Session, photo book, lithograph
Digital: Original remastered album, previously unreleased full live concert, 2012 BBC 1 Zane Lowe Session, 2011 Electro-Vox Session
Deluxe:
3-LP vinyl and Snowy White 3-LP Vinyl (fan club only)
Original remastered album, previously unreleased full live concert
EL CAMINO (10TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION) Track Listing
Remastered El Camino Album
Lonely Boy
Dead and Gone
Gold on the Ceiling
Little Black Submarines
Money Maker
Run Right Back
Sister
Hell of a Season
Stop Stop
Nova Baby
Mind Eraser
Live in Portland, ME
Howlin’ for You
Next Girl
Run Right Back
Same Old Thing
Dead and Gone
Gold on the Ceiling
Thickfreakness
Girl Is on My Mind
I’ll Be Your Man / Your Touch
Little Black Submarines
Money Maker
Strange Times
Chop and Change
Nova Baby
Ten Cent Pistol
Tighten Up
Lonely Boy
Everlasting Light
She’s Long Gone
I Got Mine
BBC 1 Zane Lowe Session (Super Deluxe Edition only)
Howlin’ for You
Next Girl
Thickfreakness
I’ll Be Your Man
Your Touch
Little Black Submarines
Dead and Gone
Tighten Up
Lonely Boy
I Got Mine
Electro Vox Session (Super Deluxe Edition only)
Dead and Gone
Gold on the Ceiling
Howlin’ for You
Lonely Boy
Money Maker
Next Girl
Run Right Back
Sister
Tighten Up
Portraits by Michael Carney at Easy Eye Sound, Nashville TN. on March 21, 2011. Excerpted from new photo book.