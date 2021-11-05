The Black Keys Release ‘El Camino’ 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Grammy Award-winning blues-rock band The Black Keys released the 10th-anniversary deluxe edition of their 2011 album, El Camino, which was produced by famed musician Danger Mouse.

The Akron, Ohio-born band, The Black Keys, which earlier this year released their latest album, a collection of blues covers called Delta Kream, shared the 10th-anniversary music on all platforms, including a special five-disc vinyl set that, according to a press release “comprises: a remastered version of the original album; a previously unreleased Live in Portland, Maine concert recording; a BBC Radio 1 Zane Lowe session from 2012; a 2011 Electro-Vox session; an extensive photo book; a limited-edition poster and lithograph; and a “new car scent” air freshener.”

In addition, The Black Keys are hosting a watch party for the 2021 BBC session starting Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 7, here. The band is also releasing special anniversary merchandise, available on The Black Keys’ website.

Fans can pre-order the new deluxe version of the platinum-selling, 3x Grammy Award-winning work here.

Super Deluxe:

5-LP Vinyl: Original remastered album, previously unreleased full live concert, 2012 BBC 1 Zane Lowe Session, 2011 Electro-Vox Session, photo book, limited-edition poster and lithograph, “new car scent” air freshener

4-CD: Original remastered album, previously unreleased full live concert, 2012 BBC 1 Zane Lowe Session, 2011 Electro-Vox Session, photo book, lithograph

Digital: Original remastered album, previously unreleased full live concert, 2012 BBC 1 Zane Lowe Session, 2011 Electro-Vox Session

Deluxe:

3-LP vinyl and Snowy White 3-LP Vinyl (fan club only)

Original remastered album, previously unreleased full live concert

EL CAMINO (10TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION) Track Listing

Remastered El Camino Album

Lonely Boy

Dead and Gone

Gold on the Ceiling

Little Black Submarines

Money Maker

Run Right Back

Sister

Hell of a Season

Stop Stop

Nova Baby

Mind Eraser

Live in Portland, ME

Howlin’ for You

Next Girl

Run Right Back

Same Old Thing

Dead and Gone

Gold on the Ceiling

Thickfreakness

Girl Is on My Mind

I’ll Be Your Man / Your Touch

Little Black Submarines

Money Maker

Strange Times

Chop and Change

Nova Baby

Ten Cent Pistol

Tighten Up

Lonely Boy

Everlasting Light

She’s Long Gone

I Got Mine

BBC 1 Zane Lowe Session (Super Deluxe Edition only)

Howlin’ for You

Next Girl

Gold on the Ceiling

Thickfreakness

I’ll Be Your Man

Your Touch

Little Black Submarines

Dead and Gone

Tighten Up

Lonely Boy

I Got Mine

Electro Vox Session (Super Deluxe Edition only)

Dead and Gone

Gold on the Ceiling

Howlin’ for You

Lonely Boy

Money Maker

Next Girl

Run Right Back

Sister

Tighten Up

Portraits by Michael Carney at Easy Eye Sound, Nashville TN. on March 21, 2011. Excerpted from new photo book.