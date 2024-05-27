Here’s Why the Black Keys Canceled Their 2024 International Players Tour; Band Assures “Dan & Patrick Are Alive and Well”

The Black Keys recently announced the cancelation of their 2024 International Players Tour, giving no explanation at the time. The canceled shows were part of the North American leg, where the band would be playing stadiums in 31 shows from September to November. Now, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have broken their silence on the cancelation, finally giving fans the reason behind the decision.

“The band wants to assure everyone that Dan and Patrick are alive and well,” The Black Keys posted on Twitter/X. The post continued, “Following the recent run of shows in the UK and Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the ‘International Players’ Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.”

According to the band, stadium shows are out—intimate venues are in. The revised tour will offer a more cozy setting for The Black Keys to engage with their fans in smaller venues. Fans speculated that the canceled tour was due to low ticket sales, with some taking to Reddit to discuss the cost of a concert experience.

The band wants to assure everyone that Dan & Patrick are alive and well. pic.twitter.com/dlHMXgCRUK — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) May 26, 2024

Fans Speculate Rising Ticket Prices Could Be Reason Behind The Black Keys’ Restructured Tour

Before The Black Keys shared the reason behind the canceled tour, fans discussed the possibility that rising prices of a concert experience could have led to low ticket sales for the band’s stadium tour.

“People are just tired of paying $250 to see a band, plus transportation , $15 beers all night, $100 dinner + and $70 t-shirts,” one person wrote on Reddit. Another user commented, “Yeah inflation, aka rising prices brought on by corporate greed, is making us pick and choose, and we’re choosing other things.”

One person got right to the heart of the matter, seemingly echoing The Black Keys’ sentiments, writing, “Also, f–k big stadium concerts. Let’s sell out a 5k person venue as it’s better for the viewer.”

Overall, The Black Keys will be returning to the road with a revised tour in support of their new album Ohio Players. Fans could see themselves spending less money on smaller venues, as opposed to stadium shows.

