Watch: ‘The Voice’ Can’t Get Enough of The Black Keys’ Electrifying Performance of “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Bringing their talents to The Voice‘s stage for the first time, The Black Keys performed during the Season 25 finale.

Videos by American Songwriter

The bandmates, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, performed one of their new songs “Beautiful People (Stay High). The track made its official debut in early 2024 on the band’s latest album “Ohio Players.” The full album was released last month.

The Black Keys bandmates chatted about the new album. They said it’s a reflection of where their music is going. “I think it’s a reflection of where we’re at at the moment.,” Auerbach told WSVN. “We get extra extra picky about the music we’re making. We started traveling around and working with different people, you know, spinning records with different friends, and then writing songs with different friends.”

He and Carney also worked with fellow musician Beck. “Beck, who’s a guy we’ve been a fan of for a long time,” Carney noted. “And a guy who gave us our first real big break, taking us on the road 21 years ago to open for him.”

The Black Keys Bandmates Recently Released A Documentary About Their Beginnings

“Ohio Players” comes just after the Keys released their documentary “This is a Film About the Black Keys.”

The doc shows the group’s start. This included the bandmates playing and recording in an Ohio basement.

“Right away, Pat and I totally bonded over that love of recording,” Auerbach recalled.

The duo would wake up by Auerbach’s car horn and quickly start working on music (after some coffee).

“We wanted to create a document that could demonstrate, you know, all the luck and fate and hard work that played into the band,” Carney said. “And also show, you know, what it takes to kind of maintain a creative partnership that, you know, has this type of longevity.”

(Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver)