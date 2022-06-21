The Chicks Come Up Short at Indianapolis Concert—“We Are So Sorry We Could Not Give You the Show You Deserved”

Playing a concert in Indianapolis on Sunday night (June 19), The Chicks cut the show short after just 30 minutes, later taking to social media to apologize to fans.

“We could not give you the show you deserved,” the band wrote on Twitter.

The country trio played the stage at the Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, but after just a half-hour, they left their perch and ended the show, reported WTHR.

Taking to social media, the trio said that they were sorry to their fans and promised a return to Indy in the future. The trio did not say why they stopped their show short or what made them leave the stage, though comments on Instagram hypothesized that lead singer Natalie Maines had vocal problems.

Said one commenter on IG, “My heart broke when Natalie fought back tears. We will be waiting – these Indiana allergies get me every year and I’ve lived here for six years.”

Noted another, “We could tell you were really struggling! Those cotton trees get the best of us all!!”

Wrote The Chicks on Twitter, “Indianapolis Update.

“Indianapolis. we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets.

“Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information.

“We love you Indianapolis.

THE CHICKS”

And noted one Twitter commenter, “I pray she feels better soon! Sending love, healing, and positive vibes your way!”

Also on Twitter, a fan shared a video from the show, during which Maines explains to the crowd, “You’ll all get tickets, I promise.” Before attempting to sing another song, she added, “Waiting for the shot to kick in… not a shot of alcohol, a shot of steroids.”

Finally, Maines says, “I’m so sorry, I just can’t pull it off.”

Steroids are commonly used to help vocal performers recover their voices, though they often lead to sleepless nights and other complications.

Fans at the show cheered The Chicks on, despite the short performance, understanding the circumstances.

The trio’s next tour dates are scheduled for June 22 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and June 24 in Toronto, with more to come.