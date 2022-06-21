Watch: Bob Dylan and Songwriting Legends Wish Brian Wilson a Happy 80th Birthday

Brian Wilson changed music.

With his harmony-focused brand of beach pop music, Wilson and his group The Beach Boys influenced countless artists in their wave-riding wake. With dedication and precision, Wilson inspired so many.

Now, on his 80th birthday (June 20), which falls not long after fellow legend Paul McCartney’s 80th (June 18), Wilson is getting his flowers, so to speak.

In a new video, legend after legend wished Wilson a happy 80th birthday. Big names like Elton John, Smokey Robinson, Barry Gibb, Carole King, Graham Nash, Jeff Bridge, Cameron Crowe, Chuck D, Fleet Foxes, Questlove, and Bob Dylan all offered well wishes.

Songwriting duo She & Him are also in the video. They are poised to release a new tribute LP for Wilson, which is slated to drop on July 22, called Melt Away.

Check out the video of the celebrities sending well wishes below. The video ends with Dylan playing his acoustic guitar and singing Happy Birthday.

Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns via Getty Images