Did you know that The Beach Boys’ Mike Love had a hand in one of The Beatles’ most famous tunes? The late singer, songwriter, and co-founder of The Beatles’ “rivals” known as The Beach Boys passed away on November 29, 2026, at the age of 85. While fans mourn the passing of the famed pop-rock icon, many have looked to how Love has inspired his contemporaries through the years. And one of the most famous examples of Love’s inspiration can be found in the famed White Album tune from 1968, “Back In The U.S.S.R”.

Mike Love Helped Inspire ”Back In The U.S.S.R” by The Beatles

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“Back In The U.S.S.R.” is an album cut from The Beatles’ famed self-titled 1968 double album. The track wasn’t released as a single. But it did open up the iconic album and has since become a serious fan favorite. And, believe it or not, Mike Love of The Beach Boys inspired it.

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The story goes that Paul McCartney began writing the song shortly before the Fab Four took a trip to India for their famed Transcendental Meditation retreat. A number of things and people inspired the song. McCartney drew from Chuck Berry’s famed 1959 song “Back In The U.S.A.”. That led to the final title of The Beatles’ tune.

McCartney would play the song regularly at the ashram in India with much delight. And it’s worth noting that quite a few famous people took trips to that very ashram in the 60s. Including The Beach Boys’ Mike Love.

Love directly recalled hearing McCartney play the song during breakfast, and he gave him some advice to improve the song.

“So, he played this rough song, but he didn’t have the bridge,” Love recalled. “So I said, ‘You gotta talk about the girls in Russia!’ Because, I was thinking about [Beach Boys’] ‘California Girls,’ the way we sang, ‘East Coast girls, West Coast girls, Southern girls’ and all that. […] And he did, and he took that concept and wrote that bridge, and he played every instrument on that recording.”

Later, in 1984, McCartney himself would note that the song was inspired by The Beach Boys. He noted that the song was “a kind of Beach Boys parody.”

Mike Love never got any formal credit for his role in changing up “Back In The U.S.S.R”. But he didn’t seem to mind such. He would later jokingly say that “Back In The U.S.S.R” was a “helluva song” that lasted longer than the actual Soviet Union.

Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images