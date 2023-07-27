5 Performances by Famous Musicians Before They Hit the Big Time

Every musician has to start somewhere. Even those that seem like overnight successes have had to go through the grueling process of playing their first few shows. Few things can be described as a trial by fire more so than stepping out onto a stage for the first time and hoping things go according to plan. There isn’t a single big-time musician that can boast of never having played an off-show or two.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, are five performances from famous musicians before they could consider themselves veterans in the music world.

1. Rage Against the Machine – Cal State Northridge, 1991

Long before Rage Against the Machine was inciting mosh-pits in sold-out stadiums around the world, they were burgeoning rockers playing intimate shows. Their first public performance was at Cal State Northridge in 1991. Luckily, the moment was filmed for all of us Rage fans to look back on, fondly. Despite the show’s intimate setting, Zack de la Rocha is lively as ever.

2. Lady Gaga – Talent Show, 2005

Before she took on the name Lady Gaga, Stefani Germanotta was a local New York musician trying to make her way in the pop scene. While the performances we know and love from Gaga today are delightfully flashy and audacious, the performance below is markedly tame. Gaga performed at an NYU talent show in 2005. The clip features Gaga alone at a piano, showing off her stellar vocal chops. Though she couldn’t quite be considered the boundary-pushing artist she is today, her talent was very evident even then.

[RELATED: 8 of Lady Gaga’s Album Ranked]

3. Ariana Grande – Youtube Performances

Ariana Grande first rose to fame after being cast on the Nickelodeon show, Victorious. Though she got to show off some of her vocal prowess in her role, the first real glimmers of her eventual pop diva status came from a series of Youtube covers. One of the most beloved by fans is her cover of Alicia Key’s “If I Ain’t Got You.” Grande makes quick work of the tricky high notes in the track, rivaling Keys’ original version.

4. Billie Eilish – “Ocean Eyes” performance on Youtube, 2016

Like Grande, Billie Eilish made use of the career-making platform that was Youtube in the mid-2010s. She and her frequent collaborator (and brother), FINNEAS, can be seen in this 2016 clip performing a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin’ Bout You.” Eilish’s sirenesque vocals were honed even then.

[RELATED: 10 Bold Statements From Billie Eilish]

5. Green Day – Pinole Valley High, 1990

Many rock bands get started in high school. Three or four music-obsessed teens will grab their instruments of choice and head to one of the more patient parent’s garages. Many have done it, only a few have made it out of their garages and onto the biggest stages in the world. Green Day certainly falls in the latter category. In the clip below, a burgeoning Green Day can be seen playing a set at their high school in 1990. The small crowd holds little resemblance to the audiences they excite today.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SiriusXM