The Eagles Extend Their Las Vegas Sphere Residency With 2026 Concert Lineup

With the Las Vegas Sphere offering both fans and bands a unique experience when it comes to live shows, the venue appeared to garner the attention of the Eagles. While already performing at the venue several times, the Eagles hoped to close out 2025 with a few more shows in Las Vegas. Offering fans a chance to see them live, it seemed that the band didn’t just look at 2025, as they recently announced their first shows of 2026. And with their love for Vegas, the Eagles were completely content with staying at the Sphere.

Videos by American Songwriter

Starting in late January 2026, the Eagles will return to the stage for four performances at the Las Vegas Sphere. While excited for their time at the venue, tickets for the show will go on Wednesday, September 17th, with a presale event. The sale will open to fans starting at 10:00 a.m. PT. For those looking to buy tickets from Live Nation or Ticketmaster, another presale event will kick off just a day later on the 18th. General ticket sales will start on the 19th.

[RELATED: The Long Night at Wrong Beach: Behind the Choice Words Leading up to the Eagles’ First Breakup]

The Eagles Offer Impressive VIP Package With An Even Bigger Price Tag

For those wondering about snagging a ticket for the Sphere, tickets started at around $175. That included both taxes and fees. But given the legacy surrounding the Eagles, the band also offered an impressive VIP package that included “concert tickets and a 2-night stay at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas – the only resort attached to Sphere – with VIP guests receiving priority entry to Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, exclusive access to The Troubadour VIP Lounge at Eagles Third Encore, and much more.”

While a general ticket ran less than $200, a VIP package to see the Eagles at the Sphere would run a person anywhere between $1000 and $1400. And that was per person. Still, with the legacy of both the band and the venue, the price was sure to be worth it. Still on the fence? Take a look at the Eagles performing “Hotel California” at the Sphere.

As for the current schedule with the new dates:

9/12/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

9/13/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

10/3/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

10/4/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

10/10/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

10/11/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

10/31/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

11/1/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

11/7/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

11/8/2025 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

1/23/2026 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

1/24/2026 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

1/30/2026 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

1/31/2026 – The Sphere, Las Vegas

With tickets sure to sell fast, now’s the time to lock in your chance to see the Eagles soar at the Sphere.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.