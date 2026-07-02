“The First Big Step Is Behind Me”: 33-Year-Old Country Singer Shares Update Amid Cancer Battle

Jillian Cardarelli is giving fans a health update. Weeks after the 33-year-old country singer announced that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer, she took to Instagram to share another message.

Alongside pics of her smiling from a hospital bed, Cardarelli wrote, “The first big step is behind me. Now it’s time to heal while we wait for the next step in my treatment plan.”

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“Thank you to the incredible team at Dana-Farber for your kindness, compassion, and support throughout such a challenging and stressful process,” she added. “I’m truly so grateful to be in your care.”

Cardarelli went on to thank “everyone who has prayed for me, checked in, and lifted me up.”

She ended her post by noting that she’s taking things “one day at a time.” She also encouraged followers to “#CheckYourGirls.”

What to Know About Jillian Cardarelli’s Health Battle

Last month, in an interview with People, Cardarelli revealed her stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma diagnosis.

“One minute you’re focused on filming schedules, scripts, music and everything,” she told the outlet. “And the next thing is doctors, scans, pathology reports and words I’d never even [heard before]. I feel like I’m learning a new language.”

In the wake of her diagnosis, Cardarelli said she’s feeling both “fear and sadness.”

“I’m like, ‘Why did this happen?’ I do not fit the profile of somebody that should get cancer at 33 years old,” she said. “So yes, there’s a little bit of anger there. But I’m not angry at God. I’m leaning on Him more than ever.”

As for her prognosis, Cardarelli said that her doctors “are confident this can be eradicated and I will hopefully live a very long, normal and healthy and happy life.”

“I’m just trying to take things truly one day at a time, sometimes one minute at a time, and somehow stay in the moment as I absorb all this life flipping on its head within the last few weeks,” she said. “… If sharing my story encourages even one young woman to advocate for herself, listen to her body, or get checked sooner, then I believe there is purpose in this.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images