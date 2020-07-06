Gigging musicians who use more than one electric guitar or bass will want to check out Gruv Gear’s new Kapsule Duo, an innovative guitar case that holds two guitars with a variety of transport options.

Its unique design allows you three ways to transport the case: backpack style, in your hand traditional suitcase style, or by rolling it using the included snap-on wheels, which attach easily in seconds.

The Kapsule Duo combines the best of both hard and soft case and is fitted with an industry-standard TSA lock. The shell is ABS/polycarbonate combined with a thick layer of lightweight expanded polystyrene for excellent shock absorption. The interior is further lined with foam and a soft fabric lining throughout. The Kapsule Duo features a deeper protective shell than the original Kapsule, and each instrument is isolated with a generously padded divider.

The case features a unique Iso Chamber which suspends and isolates the instrument’s headstock, keeping it safe from impact damage during transport. It also includes multiple storage pockets for amps, pedals, cables, strings and other accessories. Or if you really want to travel light and not have to carry a luggage bag, the Gruv Gear provides enough storage space to hold clothes for up to a 5-day trip.

The included two-way humidity control packs provided by Boveda absorbs or releases moisture as required, to create and maintain the optimal humidity for the instruments within. Gruv Gear offers an optional Power Package featuring the Oktane wireless power bank and cables to keep phones and tablets charged on the go.

It also features Gruv Gear’s built-in lost-and-found Global Recovery Tag feature, recognized in nearly 3,000 airports worldwide. Musicians can add the optional voice-controlled Bluetooth Tracker to help locate their case backstage or in a crowded airport baggage claim area. A free downloadable app for Apple or Android is included.

Street price: $499 (expected shipping date July 2020)

www.gruvgear.com