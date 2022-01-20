The Head and the Heart Announce 2022 Tour

Americana band The Head and the Heart announced the group’s upcoming 2022 tour, which officially begins on May 20 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Joining the group will be musical acts Shakey Graves, Dawes, and Jade Bird.

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured,” The Head and the Heart said via a press release. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

The band also announced the news via social media, taking to Twitter to write, “

You’ve been waiting for this one….2022 tour dates! Honored to have our friends and special guests @ShakeyGraves@dawestheband & @JadeBirdMusic join us on the road this year. Pre-sale goes live tomorrow 1/19 @10am local time. Text us to get the pre-sale code 206-339-3209.”

According to the release, fans who sign up for the band’s text message fan club by texting 206-339-3209 will receive an exclusive pre-sale code tonight at 10 pm CT and will be able to use the code on The Head And The Heart’s website HERE. Ticket pre-sale will run from January 19 at 10 am through January 20 at 10 pm (all local times).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on January 21 at 10 am local time.

The band is also releasing their new single, “Every Shade of Blue,” on Friday (January 21). Fans can pre-save the song HERE and be entered to win a painting from the band that inspired the song’s artwork.

The winner and their guest will be flown to Seattle to receive the painting, hang with the band, and enjoy a private acoustic performance from the band’s members Jon, Charity, and Matty.

Photo by Jacqueline Justice / Grand Stand Media