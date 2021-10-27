Valerie June Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Tennessee-born singer-songwriter Valerie June has announced dates for her upcoming 2022 tour.

June, who will play one more gig in November 2021 at Princeton’s McCarter Theater, will play a few dozen dates in the new year, beginning January 29 at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 39-year-old June made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “I am so thrilled to announce The Moon & Stars Tour kicking off in March 2022! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am local time at http://valeriejune.com/#tour! Check with venues for information about local pre-sales!”

I am so thrilled to announce The Moon & Stars Tour kicking off in March 2022! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time at https://t.co/ifm4by4ZsC! Check with venues for information about local pre-sales! pic.twitter.com/ovnBZwrfve — Valerie June (@TheValerieJune) October 26, 2021

June, who recently played the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, posted a full list of tour dates, along with ticket sale links, on her website here.

The artist, who released her latest LP, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, this year, also told American Songwriter recently that she spent some time hanging out and writing with Grammy Award-winning musician Norah Jones.

“I had a beautiful few days with Norah Jones,” June tells American Songwriter. “And that was just like any time being able to hang around her. We were talking about music and these times, and knowing she has dates that got cancelled, knowing I’m not the only one going through these slowdowns.” She adds, “That was a special weekend.”

Valerie June 2022 Tour Dates:

March 31 – Seattle, WA

April 1 – Vancouver, BC

April 2 – Portland, OR

April 3 – Portland, OR

April 5 – San Francisco, CA

April 6 – Berkeley, CA

April 8 – Los Angeles, CA

April 9 – San Diego, CA

May 3 – Northampton, MA

May 4 – New York, NY

May 5 – Silver Spring, MD

May 6 – Munhall, PA

May 7 – Ithaca, NY

May 10 – Toronto, ON

May 11 – Ferndale, MI

May 13 – Cleveland, OH

May 14 – Columbus, OH

May 15 – Indianapolis, IN

May 16 – Bloomington, IL

May 18 – Chicago, IL

May 19 – Milwaukee, WI

May 21 – Iowa City, IA

May 22 – St. Louis, MO

May 24 – Louisville, KY

May 25 – Cincinnati, OH

May 27 – Harrisburg, PA

May 28 – Annapolis, MD