‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Set to Debut Fall 2022

Following in the footsteps of another American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson is set to host her own talk show, airing on Fox television stations, in the fall of 2022.

“I have experienced so much in my life,” said Hudson in a statement. “I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living. People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning—20 years ago—and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.”

Hudson added, “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit.”

The Academy Award and Grammy-winning artist first rose to fame as a contestant on the third season of American Idol in 2004. Though Hudson only placed seventh in the competition, she went on to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the 2006 film Dreamgirls.

She has gone on to win two Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award throughout her career and recently starred as Aretha Franklin in the film Respect.

