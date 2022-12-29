Austin City Limits Announces 2023 Broadcast Schedule

As a television show, Austin City Limits is the longest-running music series in television history.

The program shows no signs of stopping. Earlier this month, ACL announced its full Season 48 broadcast schedule for 2023.

Six new episodes will air starting in January as part of the show’s 14-episode season.

Acts that will be included in the initial run of shows include Spoon, Maren Morris, and The War on Drugs.

The show returns on January 7 at 7 p.m. CT with a special broadcast, Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Sheryl Crow highlighting new inductee Sheryl Crow. And a special companion Hall of Fame hour salutes fellow inductee Joe Ely who will close out Season 48 on February 25.

The Peabody Award-winning program, recorded live at ACL’s studio home in Austin, Texas, airs weekly on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings) and full episodes are made available to stream online at HERE, following the initial broadcast.

Crow will be honored on January 7 by music greats like Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, and Lucius’ Jess Wolfe. And the February 25 show honoring Ely will include The Flatlanders, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Butch Hancock, along with fellow Texans Rodney Crowell and Marcia Ball.

Other episodes this year will include Pavement, Nathaniel Rateliff, Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada, and Asia Victoria.

“After a historic kick-off to our new season this Fall, Austin City Limits rolls into the New Year with another round of firsts and favorites,” says the show’s executive producer Terry Lickona. “For the first time ever, we’ll split our annual Hall of Fame celebration into two full episodes. We’ll showcase a unique Latin music genre that has never been presented on American television, plus some rock, indie, and country music favorites—something for every musical palette.”

Season 48 Broadcast Schedule:

January 7 Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Sheryl Crow

January 14 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats/ Adia Victoria

January 21 Adrian Quesada Boleros Psicodélicos

January 28 The War On Drugs

February 4 Pavement

February 11 Maren Morris

February 18 Spoon

February 25 Austin City Limits 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Joe Ely

Photo by Josh Brasted/CMA