The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Tease New Collaboration, “Stay”

Late Monday evening (July 5), The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber teased their upcoming collaboration called “Stay.” “This Friday. ‘Stay’ the movie,” the Kid LAROI posted on Twitter, captioning an accompanying 20-second video teaser.

I do the same thing I told you that I never would / I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could, the pair sing over chunky, glistening production. I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you / I need you to stay, need you to stay.

Both the song and music video are slated to drop this Friday, July 9.

“Stay” comes on the heels of another the Kid LAROI and Bieber collaboration, a song called “Unstable,” as found on Bieber’s new record, Justice. Upon release, the album moved 154,000 album equivalent unites for a No. 1 bow on the Billboard 200.

Earlier this year, songwriter ALDAE spoke with American Songwriter about penning “Unstable” with Delacey and Rami Yacoub. “[Delacey] had just fired her manager an hour before the session. She was telling us how unstable her life was. I was like ‘that’s it.’ We unanimously decided to chase that. It was always in the back of my head,” he recalled. “There was something special in it. [Rami] knows how to seamlessly transition a verse to a pre- to a chorus. I had the lyrics and a verse, and he was able to show me how to let the pre- lift into the chorus. The record sounds so effortless, but it was not effortless for me. It’s so hard to make something sound so simple.”

Rumors swirling indicate “Stay” will likely appear on the Kid LAROI’s forthcoming new project, tentatively called F*ck Love 3.