Britney Spears Longtime Manager, Quits, Says Singer May Retire

Larry Rudolph, manager of Britney Spears for 25 years has resigned amid the pop singer’s continuing battle to relieve herself of a 13-year conservatorship. In a letter to Spears’ co-conservators, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery—who was appointed by the court, Rudolph said the he has not communicated with the singer for more than two and a half years and recently learned that she was “voicing her intention to officially retire.”

“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” said Rudolph in the letter. “I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

Rudolph also stated that he was never part of Spears’ conservatorship, though the singer said that her management could have sued her if she didn’t follow through with a 2018 tour, and she was not allowed to get her own attorney to fight it under the conservatorship. “So, out of fear,” she said, “I went ahead and I did the tour.” The singer eventually pulled out of residency shows in Las Vegas in 2019 to go on “hiatus.”

Rudolph’s departure comes days after Spears’ co-conservator Bessemer Trust removed itself from overseeing the artist’s more than $50 million estate.

Spears, who has recently hinted at not returning to performing, has been fighting to have the legal bind of the conservatorship, which went into effect in 2008, altered or dissolved.

“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end, said Spears in a Los Angeles courtroom, also calling the legal arrangement “abusive.” “I want my life back. I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship.”

On June 30, the court denied Spears’ request to remove her father from the conservatorship. July 14 marks the next hearing in the conservatorship. Spears has not filed the paperwork to terminate the bind controlling her finances, career, when she sees her children, romantic relationships, and even what she can do with her own body, made evident in the recent revelation that Spears could not choose what birth controls she wanted to use.