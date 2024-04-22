Justin Bieber Hurting After Death of Former Roommate & Rapper in Alleged Nashville Shooting

The rap world lost another rising star before his time. Rapper and Trippie Redd collaborator Chris King has passed away at the age of 32, and his industry friend and former housemate Justin Bieber is mourning the loss of the “Extraordinary” rapper. King was allegedly killed in a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, though little information has been released to the public.

Chris King rose to fame through his collaborations with fellow rapper Trippie Redd. He was also very good friends with famed “Baby” singer Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber Mourns the Death of Chris King

Bieber took to Instagram to post a Stories video of King and Bieber together with the captions “Love you, bro” and “This one hurts, please keep his family in your prayers”.

Trippie Redd also posted several photos to his Instagram account mourning the loss of King. “I am so hurt [right now] I can’t even think,” said the rapper. “I love you, bro, come back!”

It’s a heartbreaking loss, and not much information has been made public about the circumstances of King’s death or who is responsible.

Chris King’s Legacy

Chris King, also known as Christopher Stacy Cheeks, Jr., was born in Fontana, California. His career began with the 2013 debut album Who Is Chris King.

The rapper is best known for his collaborative work with fellow artist and friend Trippie Redd, including songs like “Can You Rap Like Me Pt. 2” and “Dangerous”, among many others. King has also collaborated with rapper Ski Mask The Slump God for the single “Bullseye!” as well as rapper Famous Dex for his Snotty Nose Dexter release. King was working on new mixtapes at the time of his death.

We wish King’s family and loved ones the best while they mourn this difficult loss.

Photo courtesy of Chris King’s official Instagram account @whoischrisking

