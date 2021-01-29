The Killers Drop Surprise Deluxe Version of ‘Imploding The Mirage’ Featuring New Song “C’est La Vie”

More than 16 years later and The Killers are playing with as much conviction as they did on “Mr. Brightside,” in 2004—but with a more refined palette.

Today, the alternative darlings are delighting fans with a surprise deluxe edition of their 2020 record Imploding The Mirage, which bared hit songs “Caution,” “My Own Soul’s Warning” and “Dying Breed.” The new deluxe version will include the original 10-song track list plus three unreleased tracks.

“Caution” gets a remix as “Caution (Wasatch Style).” “Blowback” from the original release is also transformed into an acoustic wonder. The closing track on the deluxe edition is a brand-new song titled “C’est La Vie,” French for the commonly used phrase ‘that’s life.’ The new track stands out with blatant and wise words in the opening lyric, ‘There’s dignity in calloused hands/the tools you have are not for sale/sometimes you’re the hammer/and sometimes you’re the nail,’ paralleled by a percussion, built from spoons and accented rim shots along with a brass section and backing choir.

Imploding the Mirage originally peaked at No. 1 on US Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and in Australia on ARIA charts. The album was produced by The Killers alongside Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen. It was also the first record released since The Killers left their native home of Las Vegas. Completed at studios in Los Angeles and, Las Vegas and Park City, Utah, Imploding The Mirage featured a superb roster of collaborators, such as Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel of War On Drugs, Blake Mills, and Lucius, which was a bold move for the band who typically limits their collaborations across each album.

To date The Killers, have sold 28 million records and Imploding The Mirage Deluxe Edition is just one more contribution to the band’s unwavering success.

Imploding The Mirage Deluxe Edition is available on DSPs today here. Check out the original release here, which includes stellar cassette and vinyl bundles.