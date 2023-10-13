The Libertines Plan First New Album In Nine Years, Share Fiery Lead Single “Run, Run, Run”

English rock band The Libertines are back with their first new music in nine years. Shared today (October 13), the energizing track “Run, Run, Run” marks a pivotal new career chapter for the group.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s about being trapped and trying to escape your dismal life, a bit like the man in Bukowski’s ‘Post Office,'” co-frontman and guitarist Carl Barat shared in a statement. “The worst thing for The Libertines would be to get stuck in a ‘Run-run-run’ rut, constantly trying to relive our past.”

Comprised of Barat, fellow lead vocalist and guitarist Peter Doherty, bassist John Hassall, and drummer Gary Powell, The Libertines became an indie rock force in the early 2000s. After parting ways in 2004, they reunited and shared a second album, Anthems for Doomed Youth, in 2015.

[RELATED: The Libertines: Anthems for Doomed Youth]

The group came together for a handful of gigs ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, but “Run, Run, Run” marks the band’s official comeback. Last year, Doherty and Barat traveled to Jamaica and developed a batch of songs that sparked a new full-length project.

Set for release on March 8 via Casablanca/Republic Records, All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade includes 11 new tracks produced by Dimitri Tikovoï.

“Our first record was born out of panic and disbelief that we were actually allowed to be in a studio; the second was born of total strife and misery; the third was born of complexity; this one feels like we were all actually in the same place, at the same speed, and we really connected,” Barat explains.

“We’re over the moon, and the ball is in the back of the net… and I’m chuffed for the lads!” Doherty adds. “I feel like we’ve completed a cycle of some kind as a band, and finally, now we can add these songs to the set list because we’ve got some bangers in there. Now we’ve opened the hotel and used the studio ourselves, and it’s all worked out – more Libertines records? I should hope so!”

Listen to “Run, Run, Run” below:

All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade Track List:

1. “Run, Run, Run”

2. “Mustang”

3. “Have a Friend”

4. “Merry Old England”

5. “Man with the Melody”

6. “Oh S—“

7. “Night of the Hunter”

8. “Baron’s Claw”

9. “Shiver”

10. “Be Young”

11. “Songs They Never Play on the Radio”

Photo Courtesy of Casablanca/Republic Records