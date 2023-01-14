Lizzo, Ed Sheeran & More Join 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest Lineup

The all-star lineup for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been announced and it’s packed with artists from all genres of music.

Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Dead & Company, and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss are among the headlining acts who will perform during the first weekend, which takes place April 28-30. Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, and Santana are some of the major acts performing during weekend two on May 4-7. H.E.R., Jill Scott, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Miller Band, Kenny Loggins, Mavis Staples, Kane Brown, Jon Baptiste, Ludacris, Buddy Guy, Leon Bridges, Melissa Ethridge, Keb’ Mo,’ Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels and Jazmine Sullivan are some of the many other vast ranging artists performing.

The festival also welcomes local talent, including New Orleans native Trombone Shorty and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Orleans-based singer/songwriter Leyla McCalla, cellist with the Carolina Chocolate Drops, along with several artists from Puerto Rico.

In addition to music, the festival also celebrates the local culture with the Louisiana Folklife Village that honors the traditions of the African-American, Cajun, French, and many other cultures that call the area home. It also encompasses the Native American Village. There will be a craft marketplace with artisans from around the world, along with multiple food areas where patrons can dine on locally crafted dishes.

“This festival could only be held in New Orleans because here and here alone is the richest musical heritage in America,” Jazz Fest Co-Founder George Wein said during the first festival in 1970, according to New Orleans’ Where Y’at Magazine.

Jazz Fest was founded in 1970 and has been held every year since, except for 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed in 2022 with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Galactic, Elvis Costello, Buddy Guy, Ceelo Green, The Black Crowes, Ludacris, and several others on the lineup.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp